Palghar News: 26-Year-Old Woman Battles For Life After Devastating Accident, Community Rallies To Support Treatment

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 13: A single moment on December 5 changed everything for 26-year-old Saniya Patil of Palghar. A young woman who once held her family together is today fighting for her life in a hospital bed after a devastating accident that left her with multiple, life-threatening injuries.

Critical Injuries and Grim Prognosis

Saniya suffered a severe head injury resulting in a subdural haematoma, a collapsed lung (pneumothorax), and multiple complex fractures involving her face, pelvis, humerus and ribs. The extent of her injuries was so grave that doctors initially gave her little hope of survival.

Mother Refuses to Lose Hope

“The doctors told me that there is a 0 per cent chance of her survival, but my daughter is a fighter,” said her mother, Sonali Patil.

Under Intensive Medical Care

Saniya is currently undergoing treatment at Relief Hospital in Palghar, where she remains under intensive medical care. Given the complexity of her injuries, multiple senior doctors and specialist surgeons from Mumbai and Vasai-Virar have been consulting on her case and are actively involved in her treatment.

Signs of Improvement Bring Hope

Despite the grim prognosis, there have been encouraging signs. Doctors say Saniya is now stable and responding well to treatment. Her blood count has started improving, and ventilator support has been gradually reduced — small victories that have renewed hope for her family.

Family Already Hit by Tragedy

Standing steadfast by her side is her mother, Sonali Patil, an ASHA worker, and Saniya’s 14-year-old brother. The family has already endured deep loss, having lost the sole breadwinner — their father — just a year and a half ago to a heart attack. After his death, Saniya stepped up to support the family. However, after losing her job in April 2025, the family was already under financial strain when tragedy struck once again.

Donation Drive to Meet Medical Costs

With medical bills mounting rapidly, the family launched a donation drive to fund Saniya’s treatment. So far, around ₹15 lakh has been collected at the time of this report for her medical care.

Appeal From a Mother

“I deeply appreciate each and everyone who has come forward to help my daughter. She is not just mine but yours too. You all have given her a second chance at life, and we are grateful to you. Please help us and pray for my daughter,” Sonali Patil said, her voice heavy with emotion.

Community United in Solidarity

As Saniya continues her fight, her story has united the community in compassion and solidarity. Her recovery may be long and uncertain, but for her family, every breath she takes is a reminder that hope, when shared, can defy even the bleakest odds.

Bank details to help her:

Account Holder’s name: Soniya Sanjay Patil

Account number: 156901504502

Bank name: ICICI Bank

IFSC: ICIC0001569

