 Mumbai Tragedy: 84-Year-Old Former Govt Officer Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On LBS Road In Bhandup; Case Registered Against Driver
Avadhut Kharade
84-Year-Old Former Govt Officer Killed in Hit-and-Run on LBS Road | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 13: An 84-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Lala Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Bhandup on December 12. The victim has been identified as Vinayak Ranganath Karkare.

Incident on LBS Road

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 am when Karkare was walking to a nearby market along LBS Road. A speeding vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, the Bhandup police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured man to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Victim’s Background

As per the FIR, Karkare was a former Class I officer in the Urban Development Department and resided with his family at Kamal Park, LBS Road, Bhandup West.

Mumbai Road Tragedy: IT Engineer Files Complaint After 29-Year-Old Fiancée Dies In Dadar Accident
Case Registered, Driver Traced

Based on a complaint filed by his son, Prasad Karkare, 48, the police have registered a case against the unidentified driver for causing death due to negligent and rash driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The accused driver was later traced, issued a notice, and released, police said.

