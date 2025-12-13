Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Swachhta Manthan’ Competition 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize Fund

BMC Launches ‘Swachhta Manthan’ Competition 2026 With Rs 4.20 Crore Prize Fund | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 13: The BMC has announced the “Swachhta Manthan” Competition 2026, running from January 1 to December 31 across Mumbai. The initiative invites celebrities, citizens and housing societies to adopt areas and actively contribute to keeping the city clean.

Rs 4.20 Crore Prize Fund Announced

A total prize fund of Rs 4.20 crore will be awarded, with cash prizes and certificates for the top three winners in each category, promoting civic responsibility and a cleaner Mumbai.

Wide Range of Competition Categories

The competition will be held across categories including administrative ward, residential complex, slum area, commercial establishment, hospital, school, restaurant, community toilet, roads/paths, gardens and open spaces, market area, and adoption of surrounding areas.

The Clean Administrative Ward category offers prizes of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, while all other categories award Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for first, second and third places.

Celebrities, Citizens Urged to Participate

“Renowned personalities from film, sports and other fields, along with citizens, are encouraged to adopt an area and inspire others to participate while maintaining cleanliness. We have also appealed to housing societies to adopt surrounding areas and ensure they remain clean,” said a senior civic official.

Also Watch:

Independent Evaluation, Awards in 2026

The BMC will soon announce details on the application process, competition categories, prizes and other information. “Evaluations will be conducted by an independent agency, and a grand award ceremony will be held in December 2026 in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries,” he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/