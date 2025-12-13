Maharashtra Govt To Relocate Dahisar And Juhu Radar Stations, Clearing Height Curbs Blocking Redevelopment Projects

CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has taken a significant decision to relocate high-frequency radar stations at Dahisar and Juhu to remove height restrictions that have stalled redevelopment projects in these areas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced through a statement in the State Assembly on Friday.

Radar-Linked Height Curbs Had Frozen Local Development

CM Fadnavis said that redevelopment in areas surrounding the high-frequency radar centres at Dahisar and Juhu had been severely affected due to stringent building height restrictions. To address this long-pending issue, the state government has decided to shift the radar installations to technically suitable alternative locations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have agreed to relocate the Dahisar radar station to Gorai. The state government has conveyed its willingness to bear the entire cost of relocation and to provide alternative land for the facility. The land at Gorai will be transferred free of cost to the Government of India. In return, AAI will make 50 per cent of its land at Dahisar available for development as a public garden, the Chief Minister said.

Alternative Site Proposed for Juhu Radar Station

Regarding the Juhu radar station, CM Fadnavis stated that an alternative site has also been proposed. The state government has invited the technical team of the Airports Authority of India to inspect the proposed location. Once the technical evaluation is completed and a suitable site is finalised, the approval process for relocating the Juhu high-frequency radar station will be initiated.

The relocation of these radar centres is expected to remove long-standing obstacles to redevelopment in the DN Nagar areas of Dahisar and Juhu, paving the way for stalled projects to move forward and providing major relief to local residents, the Chief Minister added.

