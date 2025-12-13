Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-7 Busts MD Drug Factory, Seizes ₹115 Crore Worth Mephedrone And Raw Material; 5 Arrested

Seized mephedrone and raw materials displayed after Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-7 busted an MD drug manufacturing unit | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 13: In a major operation, the Crime Branch, Unit-7, busted a mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing factory and seized goods worth approximately Rs 115 crore, including 7.5 kg of solid MD, 38 kg of liquid MD, and raw materials used for drug production. Five accused have been arrested in the operation.

Initial Seizure in Mulund Led to Wider Probe

According to the Crime Branch, on October 9, 136 grams of mephedrone were seized from two individuals in Mulund West. A case was registered under Sections 8(c), 22(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

During further investigation, based on information provided by an accused residing in Ghodbunder, it was revealed that a person from Pune had supplied the drugs near Santosa Hotel in Ravet, Pune.

Subsequently, two teams were formed. One accused was apprehended and arrested from Ghodbunder Road, Thane, while the other was apprehended and arrested from Pune.

Manufacturing Unit Traced to Satara District

During interrogation, the accused arrested from Pune revealed that he and three associates were manufacturing mephedrone in an unplastered brick shed located in a field at Savarigaon, Post Bamanoli, Jawali taluka, Satara district. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted at the said location.

Rs 115 Crore Worth MD And Materials Seized

During the raid, the entire mephedrone manufacturing factory was dismantled. Goods worth approximately Rs 115 crore were seized from the spot, including 7.5 kg of solid MD, 38 kg of liquid MD, and raw materials and equipment used for drug production. Three accused were also arrested from the location.

Operation Led By Crime Branch Unit-7

This successful operation was carried out under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Atmaji Sawant (Unit-7), along with Police Inspector Arun Thorat; Assistant Police Inspectors Shrikant Karkar, Suhas Kharmate, Amol Mali and Ramdas Kadam; Police Sub-Inspectors Swapnil Kale and Mahesh Shelar; and other members of the police team.

Guidance From Senior Officers

The operation was executed under the guidance of Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch (Detection).

