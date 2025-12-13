 Navi Mumbai: Man Booked After Video Shows Him Sitting On Car Roof During Dangerous Stunt On Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai: Man Booked After Video Shows Him Sitting On Car Roof During Dangerous Stunt On Palm Beach Road

The incident is of late night on the busy Palm Beach Road, and the day of occurrence is not clear as the video has been taking rounds since last three days. The act was noticed by vigilant citizens, who recorded the incident on their mobile phones and brought it to the notice of the Seawoods Traffic Division, prompting immediate police action.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Seawood Traffic Police have taken suo motu cognizance of a dangerous stunt performed on Palm Beach Road and registered a case with Nerul Police against a man for reckless and life-threatening driving. | File Pic & FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Seawood Traffic Police have taken suo motu cognizance of a dangerous stunt performed on Palm Beach Road and registered a case with Nerul Police against a man for reckless and life-threatening driving. The action follows the circulation of a video on social media showing the accused sitting on the roof of a moving car, putting his own life and that of other road users at serious risk.

Based on the video evidence, Seawoods Traffic Police registered a case at Nerul Police Station on Friday under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with rash and dangerous driving.

article-image

“Performing stunts on public roads is a serious offence and poses a grave threat to public safety. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in such acts,” said Mohini Lokhande, Senior Police Inspector, Seawoods Traffic Division.

In recent months, several such cases have been reported across Navi Mumbai. In August, Sanpada Police booked three college students for performing stunts on a moving car on Palm Beach Road. Earlier, Kharghar Police had registered a case against a woman for a similar offence, while Rabale MIDC and Turbhe police stations had taken action against youths performing stunts on moving autorickshaws.

