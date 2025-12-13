IndiGo Nears Full Normalcy, Set To Operate Over 2,050 Flights On Second Consecutive Day | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai, Dec 13: IndiGo showed signs of nearing operational normalcy as the carrier aimed to operate over 2,050 flights on Saturday, after more than 10 days of disruptions. This marked the second consecutive day of sustained stability as the airline operated more than 2,000 flights to all the destinations on its network.

Over 4,500 Flights Cancelled Earlier This Month

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, went through a severe crisis earlier this month after more than 4,500 flights were cancelled between December 1 and 10, affecting tens of thousands of passengers at various airports across the country.

The cancellations stemmed from the airline’s inefficient rostering of pilots after the second phase of flight duty time limit (FDTL), mandating increased rest hours and restricting night landing, was implemented from November 1.

IndiGo Claims Five Days of Stable Operations

On Saturday, the airline confirmed in a statement that it has been demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability consecutively for the last five days.

It claimed that it connected all 138 operational destinations and that on-time performance was consistently normal as per its standards, according to the revised, government-approved scaled-down schedule.

Gradual Recovery in Flight Operations

IndiGo’s operational recovery has been gradual, moving from significant cancellations earlier in the month to minimal disruptions. It has gradually increased its operations from less than 1,000 flights on December 5 to over 2,500 flights on Friday.

On Saturday, it aimed to operate more than 2,500 flights for the second consecutive day, with over 3.25 lakh customers. However, the airline continues to record minimal cancellations, ranging from one to four flights being cancelled every day, which are attributed to technical issues or inclement weather.

Airline Warns Against Misinformation

“We continue to uphold the integrity of our revised flight schedule and strongly urge our passengers not to be misled by any false information about mass cancellations across our network. We have also informed all our airport partners to publish the new flight schedules of the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid any confusion,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

Regulatory Probe and Compensation

Notably, the airline is facing regulatory scrutiny as the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Director General of Civil Aviation continue to investigate the crisis, which resulted in curtailing its winter schedule by 10% and the sacking of four flight operations inspectors in charge of overseeing IndiGo’s operations.

Meanwhile, the airline has estimated that it will provide compensation worth over Rs 500 crore for passengers stranded at airports between December 3 and 5.

