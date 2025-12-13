 UP Woman Cancels Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car & ₹20 Lakh Dowry Just Before Rituals In Bareilly – VIDEO
A Bareilly wedding was called off after the groom demanded a Brezza car and ₹20 lakh dowry just before rituals. The bride refused to proceed, citing humiliation. Police detained the groom and his brother-in-law. Reports indicate the bride's family had already spent ₹3 lakh and given significant gifts, including ₹5 lakh cash. No formal complaint was filed.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
X/@Benarasiyaa

Bareilly: What was supposed to be the happiest day of a couple's life turned into a nightmare when the groom demanded a car and ₹20 lakh as dowry just before the wedding rituals in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He insisted on receiving a Brezza car and the money, saying he would not perform the rituals until both were provided. The last-minute demand caused chaos and the police were called to the scene.

Seeing her family members helpless, the bride refused to go forward with the marriage. She said, "I don't want to marry these dowry-greedy people. I cannot spend my life with a boy who doesn't respect my family, who humiliates my father and brother in front of all the guests. I will not take wedding vows with this greedy person," as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The police have detained the groom and his brother-in-law. Notably, no complaint was filed by the bride's side.

The couple got engaged in May, with the bride's family reportedly spending approximately three lakh rupees. In addition to these expenses, it is alleged that the groom received a gold ring, a chain, and five lakh rupees in cash.

Furthermore, the bride's family reportedly gave an air conditioner, fridge, washing machine, household items, jewellery, and 1.20 lakh rupees.

Last Minute Demand

The wedding was scheduled for Friday. The wedding procession arrived, and all rituals were performed up to the point of the wedding vows. Reportedly, just before the vows, the groom's side demanded a Brezza car and ₹20 lakh as dowry.

