Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Housing Lottery For 426 Homes; 373 Winners Announced, 53 Flats Remain Unclaimed

Mumbai, Dec 13: After a three-week delay, the BMC finally conducted the housing lottery for 426 homes across the city at its headquarters on Saturday. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the municipal corporation announced 373 winners through the lottery.

Out of the total 426 houses, 373 were successfully allotted, while 53 homes remained unclaimed due to a lack of applications. The process for allotting an additional 296 tenements will be carried out soon.

Lukewarm Response, Technical Glitches Delayed Process

Despite a lukewarm response of only 2,037 applications for 426 homes, the civic body proceeded as planned. The final list of eligible applicants was originally scheduled for release in November, but technical glitches forced a cancellation. After resolving the issues and testing the system, the BMC successfully conducted the allotment on Saturday.

373 Winners, Waiting List Announced

“Out of 426 homes, 373 applicants have been allotted houses, while 362 applicants remain on the waiting list. Winners will receive allotment letters within seven days. If a winner declines, the house will go to someone on the waiting list, which mirrors the 373 winners. If a waiting-list applicant also refuses, the house will remain vacant. The decision on the 53 unclaimed homes will be announced soon,” said a senior civic official.

Allotment Letters and Verification Process

Successful applicants will be notified via email and contacted for document verification. Allotment letters will also be sent. Details of successful and waiting-list applicants will be published on the BMC website and displayed on the information board at the BMC headquarters extended building on Monday.

Market Lottery for Persons With Disabilities

Meanwhile, the BMC’s market department also conducted an online lottery for the allotment of permits and stalls/spaces in civic markets under the 5% reservation for persons with disabilities. A total of 43 beneficiaries were declared, along with a waiting list of 43 candidates. Allotment will be finalised market-wise after document verification, and full details will be available on the official BMC website, said an official.

BMC Conducts Lottery Independently

Earlier, such homes were allotted through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery. However, the BMC is conducting the draw independently in an effort to streamline the allocation process.

The civic body received these flats under Regulation 15 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, which mandates that developers of plots larger than 4,000 sq m surrender a portion of the built-up area for affordable housing. Additional units were acquired under Regulation 33(20)(b), which encourages the development of affordable housing on private plots.

Flats Priced Between Rs 55 Lakh and Rs 1 Crore

On October 16, the BMC announced the sale of these flats, with an estimated revenue generation of around Rs 308 crore. The flats, priced between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 1 crore, are located across Kandivali, Bhandup, Byculla, Kanjurmarg, Jogeshwari and Goregaon.

Of the total units, 381 are reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 45 for the Low-Income Group (LIG), with carpet areas ranging from 269 sq ft to 489 sq ft.

