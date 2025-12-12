Mumbai Road Tragedy: IT Engineer Files Complaint After 29-Year-Old Fiancée Dies In Dadar Accident

The motorcycle involved in the Dadar TT accident where a 29-year-old woman lost her life after a water tanker allegedly rammed into the couple’s bike | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 12: A tragic road accident in Dadar has resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman, leading to an FIR being registered at Matunga Police Station. The complainant, Nilesh Mahadev Thorat, 35, an IT engineer residing at Lalbaug Parel Tank Road, Lalbaug, reported the incident after recovering from injuries and completing his fiancée’s last rites.

Engaged Couple’s Background

Thorat, who lives with his parents and sister, works for the Pune-based company Bulk Burke Inside and is currently working from home. He was engaged to Sampada Pradip Pakhare, 29, a Probationary Officer at Bank of Maharashtra, Dadar West. Their engagement took place on 26 October 2025, and the wedding was scheduled for 5 February 2026.

Sequence of Events on Accident Day

According to the complaint, on 30 November, the couple had visited the Shri Swami Samarth Temple in Akkalkot and later returned to Thorat’s residence. On 2 December 2025, around 9:50 am, Thorat was riding his motorcycle (MH 46 AY 1212) to drop Sampada at her workplace in Dadar West.

Tanker Collision at Tilak Bridge

As they travelled across Tilak Bridge (Dadar TT), a water tanker (MH 03 EG 7524) coming from Dadar Plaza/Dadar West allegedly rammed into their motorcycle. Thorat suffered injuries to his lips, face and foot, while Sampada fell unconscious on the road.

Immediate Medical Response

Traffic police present nearby and local bystanders rushed both of them to Hinduja Hospital in a taxi. Doctors began immediate treatment, but around 11:10 am, Sampada was declared dead.

Delay in Complaint Filing Explained

Thorat stated that he was undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital and was simultaneously managing the funeral procedures for his fiancée. Due to the emotional trauma and ongoing rituals, he was unable to file a complaint earlier.

FIR Registered; Driver Booked

Thorat has now filed a formal complaint alleging that the tanker driver drove rashly, negligently and irresponsibly, causing injuries to him and leading to the death of his fiancée.

Also Watch:

Based on his complaint, Matunga Police Station has registered a case against the tanker driver under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving resulting in death and injury. Police are conducting further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/