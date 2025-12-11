 Mumbai Tragedy: 34-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Speeding Tempo Runs Over Him On Eastern Express Highway; Driver Booked
A tragic accident occurred on December 10 near the Priyadarshini Bus Stop in Chunabhatti, when a motorcyclist was fatally struck by a speeding tempo on the Eastern Express Highway. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Mandar Bhalchandra Kotkar, succumbed to his injuries.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
34-year-old Mandar Bhalchandra Kotkar died after a speeding tempo hit his motorcycle near Priyadarshini Bus Stop in Chunabhatti; accused driver fled the scene | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 11: A tragic accident occurred on December 10 near the Priyadarshini Bus Stop in Chunabhatti, when a motorcyclist was fatally struck by a speeding tempo on the Eastern Express Highway.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Mandar Bhalchandra Kotkar, succumbed to his injuries. The Chunabhatti police have registered a case against the tempo driver, Motilal Dingur Rajbhar, aged 55, and have initiated an investigation.

Victim Was En Route to Work When Accident Occurred

According to the FIR, Kotkar, who lived with his family in Sainagar, Panvel, New Mumbai, worked for an airborne agency named AIDA on ships. On the morning of December 10, he left his home around 9 a.m. to head to work.

While riding his motorcycle (MH-05-EZ-7694) on the Eastern Express Highway near the Priyadarshini Bus Stop in Chunabhatti, Kotkar was struck by a speeding tempo (MH-04-FD-8393). The tempo’s wheels ran over Kotkar’s body, causing severe injuries. After the collision, the tempo driver fled the scene, heading toward Wadala.

Traffic Police Rushed Victim to Hospital

Upon receiving information about the accident from locals, two traffic constables from the Chunabhatti Traffic Division rushed to the spot and immediately took Kotkar, who was in critical condition, to Somaiya Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival after examining him.

Case Registered Under BNS and MV Act

Following the incident, the Chunabhatti police recorded the statement of Kotkar's father, Bhalchandra Raman Kotkar, 63, and registered a case against Rajbhar under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

Tempo Driver Accused of Reckless Driving and Fleeing Scene

The police have charged Rajbhar with driving the tempo recklessly at high speed, resulting in a violent collision with Kotkar's motorcycle. The tempo driver allegedly fled the scene without notifying authorities or providing any medical assistance to the victim, ultimately causing Kotkar’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

