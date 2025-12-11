Navi Mumbai Backs Tribal Women’s Bamboo Christmas Decor As Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic Import | Pexels Image

As over 95% of Christmas decorations sold in India continue to be made from plastic and other non-biodegradable materials mostly imported from China citizens’ groups in Navi Mumbai are rallying support for a unique, sustainable alternative crafted by 300 tribal and Dalit women living along the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu forest border.

Handcrafted bamboo décor made by marginalised women

The women’s collective, supported by local NGOs and eco-conscious volunteers, has created an exclusive line of bamboo-based Christmas decorations, including fairy lights, wreaths, stars, and festive hangings. The initiative aims to cut down on festive-season plastic waste while providing livelihood opportunities to women from socially and economically marginalised forest-fringe communities.

Navi Mumbai residents drive online support

Residents across Navi Mumbai are actively promoting the products on social media and community platforms. “These decorations are not just eco-friendly they carry the stories, skills, and strength of women who’ve had very few opportunities in life,” said a resident supporting the cause. “Buying from them directly impacts their families.”

Direct revenue and nationwide delivery

The products are available on the women’s collective’s official website, with 100% of the revenue going directly to their account. The group offers pan-India delivery within 5–7 days, while international orders are fulfilled in 12–16 days.

Call to amplify the initiative before Christmas

Citizen groups are urging residents to amplify the initiative in the run-up to Christmas. “If Navi Mumbai can help these women reach even a fraction of their potential market, it will make a huge difference not just environmentally, but socially,” said another supporter.

