Leopard Injures Two More In Alibag’s Akshi After Nagaon Attacks, Forest Teams Deploy Drones And Traps

Navi Mumbai: On Friday, the leopard that was last seen in Nagaon on Tuesday was again spotted at Akshi near Alibag. After attacking six persons in Nagaon earlier this week, the leopard struck again on Friday, injuring two residents at Akshi before fleeing the area.

Animal Had Evaded Capture Since December 9

The big cat had entered the Nagaon area of Alibag taluka on December 9 and managed to evade the Forest Department despite an extensive search operation. On Friday morning, the leopard was sighted near Akshi village, triggering panic among locals.

In the latest attack, Anandkumar Vishal and Loknath sustained injuries and were shifted for medical treatment. Forest officials said a rescue team has been deployed and search operations are underway to trace and capture the animal.

Earlier Attacks in Nagaon Left Six Injured

On Tuesday, around 9.30 am, reports of the leopard’s presence in Nagaon had created fear among residents. Teams from the Forest and Police departments carried out a day-long search, but the animal kept changing direction and evaded capture. The operation was called off around 9 pm after the leopard attacked six people and disappeared.

Search operations were resumed on Wednesday, and forest officials had initially believed that the leopard may have returned to its natural habitat. However, fresh sightings in Akshi early on Friday proved otherwise, leaving residents of both Nagaon and Akshi villages living under constant fear as authorities continue efforts to track the animal.

"Around 5.30 am on Friday, two men were attacked by the eaopard is what we got to know. We conducted a search operation, but couldn't find any traces. We then started using thermal drone to trace the leopard," one of the rescuers said.

80 Staff, Cages and Advanced Equipment Pressed Into Service

Forest, local police, animal rescuers and volunteers together have been conducting the operation. "We have around 80 staff doing the combing and search operation. Four cages at various places have been deployed. We are also deploying advanced teams and equipment so that whenever and wherever the leopard is found, we can tranqulise him. Manually as well as through the drone, we are conducting the search. There is a dense patch of mangroves around Akshi hence we are unable to locate him," Alibag Range Forest Officer Narendra Patil, said.

The first officials on Saturday covered the searching of Akshi and Shakhar village near Akshi. "We have also alerted the public to not share or spread any wrong information. They have been instructed to stay alert always and take care of themselves. In case any leopard is spotted, they have been instructed to inform the forest department only and not spread any message on social media," RFO Patil added.

