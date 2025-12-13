Badlapur Shocker: Congress Woman Leader’s 2022 ‘Natural Death’ Exposed As Snakebite Murder By Husband

In a sensational twist that has shocked Badlapur, the death of Congress woman office-bearer Neerja Ambekar—believed for over three years to be a natural death—has now been exposed as a meticulously planned murder allegedly orchestrated by her own husband. | FPJ & File Pic

Thane: In a sensational twist that has shocked Badlapur, the death of Congress woman office-bearer Neerja Ambekar—believed for over three years to be a natural death—has now been exposed as a meticulously planned murder allegedly orchestrated by her own husband.

Confession During Separate Probe Unravels Truth

The startling revelation surfaced during the interrogation of history-sheeter rishikesh Chalke, who was recently arrested in connection with a separate attempted murder case during the election period in Badlapur. While being questioned about his past criminal activities, Chalke allegedly made a confession that left investigators stunned, unraveling the truth behind the 2022 death of Neerja Ambekar.

According to police Chalke disclosed that Neerja was murdered by her husband Rupesh Ambekar with the help of three accomplices—Chetan Dudhane, Kunal Chaudhary and rishikesh Chalke himself. The crime was cleverly staged to appear as a death due to snakebite.

Snake Handler’s Role Under Scanner

Investigators revealed that the accused had allegedly brought a venomous snake concealed in a sack and hid it inside the kitchen of the Ambekar residence. Under the pretext of massaging Neerja’s legs, she was made to lie down in the hall. At that point, Chetan Dudhane—allegedly a snake handler (sarp mitra)—took out the snake and handed it to Chalke. The snake was reportedly made to bite Neerja three times near her left ankle, causing her death.

Following the incident, the death was passed off as natural, and only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at the time. No foul play was suspected then, allowing the accused to evade the law for nearly three years.

Doctors Who Issued Death Certificate to Be Questioned

Acting on Chalke’s confession, police have now arrested all four accused—Rupesh Ambekar, Chetan Dudhane, Kunal Chaudhary and rishikesh Chalke and reopened the case as a murder. Police officials said further investigations are underway to establish motive and gather corroborative evidence.

In another significant development, the police have also decided to probe the role of doctors who issued the death certificate declaring the cause of death as natural. Officials indicated that doctors from the Kulgaon–Badlapur government hospital are likely to be questioned for possible negligence or lapses in procedure.

Senior police officers said the case highlights a chilling example of how a murder was allegedly disguised as a natural death using an unusual and sinister method. “We are re-examining medical records, forensic aspects and witness statements to build a watertight case,” an officer said.

