Bombay HC Allows Felling of 45,000 Mangroves for Versova–Bhayander DP Road, Orders 10-Year Monitoring

Mumbai, Dec 13: Clearing a major hurdle for the ambitious Versova–Bhayander Development Plan (DP) Road, the Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to fell around 45,000 mangroves for the 26.3-km-long project, while putting in place a decade-long monitoring mechanism to ensure compensatory plantations.

Court Keeps Petition Pending for 10 Years

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, on Friday, accepted the BMC’s plea seeking the court’s approval, which is mandatory for projects impacting mangroves.

The court decided to keep the petition pending for 10 years. During this period, the BMC will be required to submit annual reports detailing the status of compensatory mangrove plantations. The reporting requirement would commence from 2027.

Strategic North–South Connectivity Project

The Versova–Bhayander DP Road is intended to provide a crucial north–south arterial link between Mumbai and Mira Bhayander. The proposed road will start at Versova, pass through the western suburbs up to Dahisar, and extend to Mira Bhayander.

It is envisioned as a continuation of major coastal infrastructure projects, including the operational Coastal Road (South) and Worli–Bandra Sea Link, as well as the under-construction Bandra–Versova Sea Link.

Extent of Mangrove Impact Explained

The BMC’s plea said that of the approximately 60,000 mangrove trees on the project land, about 45,675 may need to be felled. As per norms, three times the number of trees cut would be planted as compensation. In addition, statutory afforestation over 103 hectares is proposed in Chandrapur district.

The civic body stated that 102 hectares of forest land — largely comprising mangroves — are affected. Of this, about 10 hectares, equivalent to roughly 9,000 mangrove trees, would be impacted by the actual road construction.

Site Visit Findings and Restoration Plan

A site visit conducted by the mangroves division in September 2024 found that around eight hectares would be permanently affected, involving 4,459 mangroves, with another 4,300 mangroves elsewhere also being destroyed.

However, on the remaining 68.5 hectares, while 36,925 mangroves would be removed, the BMC said these areas are proposed to be restored through compensatory planting after construction.

Compensatory Mangroves in Palghar

The principal chief conservator of forests (mangroves) has identified 84 hectares in Palghar district — around Boisar, Dahanu and Vasai — for mangrove compensation. The plan includes planting over 1.3 lakh mangroves, fencing the area, and maintaining the plantations for 10 years.

Travel Time to Drop to 20 Minutes

The BMC told the court that the project would dramatically reduce travel time between Versova and Mira Bhayander from nearly two hours to under 20 minutes, and shorten the distance by about 10 km.

MCZMA Clearance Already Granted

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which granted clearance last year based on a rapid Environmental Impact Assessment, informed the court that the alignment does not fall within any eco-sensitive zone and is not affected by archaeological or heritage sites.

