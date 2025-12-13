Vasai Student Death After ‘Squat’ Punishment: Education Dept Recommends Cancellation Of School’s Recognition

Shri Hanuman Vidya Mandir school in Vasai, where a Class 6 student died after being punished with squats | File Photo

Vasai, Dec 13: Following an incident in Vasai where a sixth-grade student died after being punished with squats (uthak-baithak) for being late to school, the recognition of the school involved is set to be cancelled.

During the inquiry into the incident, it became clear that the management of Hanuman Vidya Mandir school compromised the interests of the students.

Consequently, the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) of the Government of Maharashtra, Pune, has recommended to the government that the school’s recognition be revoked from the end of the academic year 2025–26. Thus, the school’s recognition is expected to be cancelled.

Incident at Hanuman Vidya Mandir School

The incident occurred at Shri Hanuman Vidya Mandir school in Sativli, East Vasai, where a teacher punished several students with squats. A sixth-grade student succumbed to the punishment. It was also revealed that the school building was unauthorised and that unauthorised classes for standards 9 and 10 were being conducted on the premises.

Officials Suspended for Negligence

Taking serious notice of the matter, Manoj Ranade, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Palghar Zilla Parishad, has suspended three officials: the in-charge Block Education Officer, the Extension Officer, and the Centre Head. These three officials have been indicted for negligence in their duties.

The complete inquiry into the matter was conducted by Primary Education Officer Sonali Matekar, Secondary Education Officer Ashok Patil, and their committee.

Unauthorised Classes for Higher Standards

The school only had recognition up to the eighth standard. Despite this, classes for the ninth and tenth standards were being run. As this fact came to light during the investigation, the classes for standards 9 and 10 were recently adjusted and transferred to another school. Furthermore, due to the student’s death, a recommendation has now been sent to the government to revoke the school’s recognition.

Violation of Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools Act

Following the student’s death, the Palghar Zilla Parishad administration initiated an inquiry into the school management. A hearing was subsequently held before the Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on December 4.

During the hearing, it was confirmed that the Hanuman Vidya Mandir school management had violated Section 14(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools Act, 2012, by compromising the interests of students, and Section 14(1)(c) by violating government rules.

As a result, the Director has recommended to the School Education Department, Ministry, that the school’s recognition be cancelled with effect from the end of the academic year 2025–26.

No RTE Recognition, Students to Be Adjusted

The Shri Hanuman Vidya Mandir school in Vasai had not obtained RTE (Right to Education) recognition from the administration. Since the school failed to protect the interests of the students, the recommendation has been made to the government to cancel its recognition from the next academic year.

Instructions have also been given to the Education Department to ensure the adjustment of students from this school into other schools.

