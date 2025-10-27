Mumbai: Police Crack Sewri Naka Jewellery Theft Case; Security Guard Among 4 Arrested, Mastermind Still Absconding | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have successfully cracked a sensational jewelry theft case that took place at the Busa Industrial Estate, Sewri Naka, Mumbai, on the night of October 21. In a shocking twist, police have arrested the security guard of the jewelry manufacturing unit, along with three others, for orchestrating the crime.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rohitkumar Mohendrakumar Sharma, 20, the complainant and security guard at the factory, Manish Rathod, 24, Bhagwan Paraskar alias Mama, 60, and Mangal Kashyap, 20. The alleged mastermind, Irfan Shaikh, is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

About The Case

As per the FIR, the complainant Rohitkumar Sharma, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was employed as a security guard at a jewelry workshop owned by gold trader Pradeep Dinesh Sharma at Busa Industrial Estate. On the evening of October 21, after a Diwali Laxmi Puja at the unit, the owner and his friends left around 8:30 p.m. Sharma’s two fellow workers went downstairs for dinner, leaving him alone on duty.

At around 10:15 p.m., three unidentified men allegedly entered the premises under the pretext of delivering a parcel. They reportedly threatened Sharma, assaulted him with a knife, and forced their way into the office. From a drawer containing the puja items, they stole 400 grams of gold jewelry worth Rs48 lakh before fleeing the scene.

Sharma, who sustained injuries on his leg, claimed he raised an alarm after the assailants fled. Nearby workers rushed him to KEM Hospital for treatment. Based on his statement, police initially registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.

However, as the investigation progressed, police found inconsistencies in Sharma’s statement and suspected foul play. Detailed questioning, along with technical and other evidence, revealed that the security guard himself had conspired with others to stage the robbery.

Police subsequently arrested the four accused and recovered crucial evidence linking them to the crime. Efforts are underway to locate the absconding mastermind, Irfan Shaikh. Further investigation is in progress, officials confirmed.

