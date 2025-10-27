Mumbai Fraud Alert: Businessman, Son-In-Law Duped Of ₹5 Cr By 'Fake' BMC Contractor

Representative image | Canva

Mumbai: A 55-year-old businessman from Bhendi Bazaar and his son-in-law were allegedly cheated of Rs 5 crore by a man posing as a civic contractor for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The JJ Marg police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Mohammed Gulam Roshan and launched an investigation into the fraud.

Details On The Fraud

According to the police, the complainant, Anis Nizam Khan, owns a company that supplies JCBs, excavators and even rents out ships. Khan came in contact with Roshan through his son-in-law, as both men were neighbours in Dongri. In 2022, Roshan told Khan that he had bagged a three-year BMC contract to clean seven civic hospitals. However, he claimed that he needed to deposit Rs 5 crore as a 'bank guarantee' before the project could begin.

Roshan convinced Khan to lend him the amount, promising to repay the full Rs 5 crore within three years and, in addition, offer a monthly commission of Rs 18 lakh. The lucrative return, totalling Rs 4.32 crore in profits, led Khan to agree to the deal. While Khan invested Rs 1 crore himself, his son-in-law contributed the remaining Rs 4 crore, as reported by Hindustan Times.

To formalise the arrangement, both parties signed an agreement, under which Roshan pledged not to sell, lease or gift his flat on Jerabai Wadia Road until the amount was repaid. As security, Roshan also submitted documents for another flat in Mazgaon, registered in his wife’s name.

However, the situation changed a month later. Roshan allegedly told Khan that he was facing domestic disputes and requested the return of his property papers, promising to sell his two flats and settle the dues. Given the close ties between their families, Khan agreed to return the documents, a decision that ultimately cost him heavily.

In January 2023, Roshan failed to pay the promised Rs 18 lakh monthly commission. Soon after, Khan fell ill and his son-in-law was arrested in an unrelated case in March 2024. By the time the family reconnected in March 2025, they discovered that Roshan had sold both properties and separated from his wife, without returning a single rupee.

Realising they had been duped, Khan filed a police complaint on Friday. The JJ Marg police have booked Roshan under Sections 418, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal breach of trust, according to the report. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

