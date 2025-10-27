Maharashtra Tragedy: 2 Teenagers Killed After Ahmedabad–Howrah Express Hits Them While Shooting Reel In Jalgaon | Image generated by Ai Grok

Jalgaon: In a tragic incident, two teenagers were killed while filming a video reel near Pathrad in Dharangaon taluka of Jalgaon district on Sunday morning. The accident took place around 10 am near the Pardhi railway gate when an express train fatally struck them.

The deceased, identified as Harshal Nannavare and Prashant Khairnar, both aged between 17 and 18, were reportedly sitting on the railway track with earphones plugged in while recording a reel for social media. Police said the boys failed to hear the train’s horn, and before they could react, the Ahmedabad–Howrah Express heading toward Bhusawal ran over them, killing them instantly, as reported by Lokmat Times.

According to officials, the Dharangaon Police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and carried out a detailed panchnama. The bodies were later sent for postmortem examination to the Government Hospital in Bhusawal. The police have urged citizens, especially youngsters, to avoid dangerous stunts and locations while creating online content.

Elderly Man Narrowly Escapes Death As Train Arrives While Sitting On Railway Track

Meanwhile, a shocking video from another railway station in India has gone viral, showing an elderly man narrowly escaping death on the tracks. The video, which has been widely shared online, shows the man, now affectionately dubbed 'Chacha' by social media users, sitting dangerously close to the track as a train speeds toward him.

According to reports, the elderly man appeared to have gone near the tracks to relieve himself, holding a bottle of water in his hand. Moments later, a train can be seen approaching rapidly. Despite the repeated honking of the locomotive pilot, the man remained calm. Just seconds before the train reached him, he stood up, climbed onto the platform, and moved aside, escaping by a hair’s breadth.

The terrifying close call was recorded by an onlooker, and the footage has since gone viral, amassing millions of views. Viewers have reacted with a mix of shock and relief, calling it a 'miracle escape.'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/