'Chacha Ka Yamaraj Ke Saath...': Elderly Man Narrowly Escapes Death As Train Arrives While Sitting On Railway Track - VIDEO Viral

Elderly Man Narrowly Escapes Death As Train Arrives While Sitting On Railway Track | X

Mumbai, October 23: A shocking video has surfaced on social media which has taken the internet by storm. The video which is from an unknown railway station in India, shows an elderly man escaping death while sitting on railway track. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The video shows an elderly man, referred to as "Chacha" by the internet users, sitting dangerously on the railway track as a train approaches. What happens next has left everyone stunned.

Sitting on Track With Water Bottle

The video shows, the elderly man appears to have gone down near the track to relieve himself, possibly to urinate or defecate, as he was seen holding a bottle of water in his hand. Moments later, a speeding train can be seen approaching the platform.

The loco pilot continuously honks the horn to alert him, but Chacha doesn’t panic. He calmly gets up, climbs back onto the platform and moves aside just in time as the train rushes past him.

The terrifyingly close call was captured on camera by an onlooker who was recording the incident at the platform. The video shows how the man narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal accident.

Train Passes Inches Away

Eyewitnesses can be heard gasping in shock as the train passes just inches away from the elderly man. Many on social media joked that “Chacha must have direct connections with Yamaraj,” referring to the god of death in Hindu mythology. Others pointed out that his calm reaction and slow movements in such a dangerous situation were unbelievable.

Social Media Flooded With Funny and Shocked Reactions

The video was shared on X by user "@Anand_thunder" and the video has garnered over 38 thousand views on social media. The caption read, “Lagta hai Chacha ka Yamaraj ke saath uthna-baithna hai” (Looks like Chacha hangs out with Yamaraj).

One user commented, "Chacha must have breakfast with Yamaraj every day!" Another user said, "It seems like that's the case because of the way Grandpa is climbing up there. As if his friend might be saying, "I'm not coming yet, bro, you do your work comfortably." But crossing the tracks like this is very wrong. One should look far ahead and only then cross the tracks; one shouldn't do it so suddenly that a train is coming and you're making an entry like a hero."

A third user said, "Old folks like that end up dying just one day before festivals, ruining the whole family's celebration."

Many others described the moment as “a miraculous escape from death” and urged people to avoid railway tracks under any circumstances.