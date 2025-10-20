Fake News Alert: Central Railway Denies Reports Of 3 Youths Falling From Karmabhoomi Express, Says 'They Were Hit While Crossing Tracks Near Nashik'

Central Railway Refutes Reports of 2 Deaths In 'Overcrowded' Karmabhoomi Express | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway has dismissed reports claiming that three youths fell from the Karmabhoomi Express. Some reports had also suggested that the youths fell due to overcrowding on the train. However, the Railways termed these reports as fake, clarifying that the individuals were not onboard the train but were trespassing on the tracks between Nashik and Odha.

The clarification came after folk singer Neha Singh Rathore criticised the Railways on social media, questioning the management over the 12,000 special trains deployed during the festive season.

The statement further mentioned that the victims had consumed alcohol and were not passengers of the Mumbai–Raxaul Karmabhoomi Express.

CPRO, Central Railway issues detailed statement

While speaking to news agency ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said that the three individuals involved were not passengers of the train but were trespassing on the railway tracks between Nashik and Odha late Friday night. The official further stated that all three had consumed alcohol before the accident occurred.

Putting further light on the incident, officer said that the incident took place around 9:30 pm, approximately three kilometres from Nashik. The train driver informed that three people had fallen on the side of the track. After the information was received, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the station staff immediately rushed and all the three were taken to a nearby hospital. Two were declared dead and one remained under treatment.

The CPRO added that an Aadhaar card was recovered which belonged to one of the victims’ fathers, identifying them as residents of Dahod, Gujarat. The injured survivor also later confirmed that the group had travelled to Shirdi for darshan and, upon returning to Nashik, they had consumed alcohol before crossing the railway tracks, after which they were struck by train.

