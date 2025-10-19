‘Railways Treats People Like Cockroaches’: Complaints Flood Social Media Over Train Overcrowding Ahead Of Diwali

People working in cities far from their hometowns are returning to their villages to celebrate festivals like Diwali and Chhath with their loved ones. Trains across India are witnessing severe overcrowding as the Railways, once again, appear unprepared to handle the sudden surge in ticket demand during the festive season.

Many passengers without confirmed tickets, and even some without any tickets at all, are boarding trains to reach their villages, leading to chaotic scenes and causing great inconvenience to those who have paid the full fare for their seats.

Social media platforms are flooded with complaints about the overcrowded trains. Sharing a photo from a packed coach, one user wrote, “The government treats Indian people like cockroaches. After paying all the taxes, this is the kind of service we get from Indian Railways. This is the condition of all the special trains running in India.”

A user named Khyati Bagadia posted a video from an AC coach, alleging that ticket checkers were allowing passengers without tickets to board in exchange for bribes. “Train no. 22659 — absolutely pathetic condition in the AC coach. Ticket checkers are openly taking bribes and letting random passengers in. What’s the point of paying for AC tickets if anyone can enter like this? @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial please look into this,” she wrote.

A few hours later, she posted an update saying, “Nothing was resolved last night. Many passengers in the same coach faced this issue. I can share PNRs if needed. We’ve already filed a detailed complaint on RailMadad (with PNRs & contacts). Requesting @RailMinIndia and @IRCTCofficial to take action and offer some compensation for this inconvenience.”

In view of the festive rush, Indian Railways has imposed restrictions on the sale of platform tickets across major railway stations to prevent overcrowding. According to reports, the Railways has announced the operation of 763 Puja Special trains, covering 10,782 trips across various zones, to manage the surge in passenger demand during the festive season.