New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh | File Pic

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Riaz Hamdullah to convey its concerns over what it termed the “deteriorating security environment” in Bangladesh, particularly regarding threats to the Indian Mission in Dhaka. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the envoy’s attention was drawn to the activities of certain extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission.

India also rejected what it called a “false narrative” being pushed by extremist groups about recent developments in Bangladesh. “It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents,” the MEA said. The statement added that India supports peace and stability in Bangladesh and has consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections conducted in a peaceful environment.

India’s démarche came just three days after Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. According to a report in the Bangladesh Post, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam conveyed Dhaka’s objections to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina making what were described as “incendiary statements” and allegedly urging her supporters to engage in “terrorist” activities to disrupt the upcoming national elections.

The back-to-back summoning of envoys underlines the sharp deterioration in India-Bangladesh relations. India’s concerns have been heightened following a protest march by the ‘July Oikya’ group towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on December 17. The group emerged after the mass uprising against Sheikh Hasina in July last year. During the march, participants were reported to have raised slogans such as, “We will fight anyone who supports India, even if they are Bangladeshi,” and “Remain united in the fight against Indian hegemony.”

Although the ‘July Oikya’ group is not yet a formal political party, it is a broad coalition of civil society organisations, activist groups and student bodies, and is expected to play a significant role in the national elections scheduled for February 17 next year. Adding to India’s concerns is the rise of the National Citizen Party (NCP), a registered political party formed by students after the Hasina uprising. While the NCP broadly supports the ‘July Oikya’ platform, the two groups are not aligned on all issues.

For New Delhi, the changing political landscape in Bangladesh presents an uncomfortable situation. India, which had long dealt with a friendly government under Sheikh Hasina, is now facing strong anti-India forces that could potentially come to power after the elections. The situation is further complicated by the possibility that Sheikh Hasina may not be allowed to contest, following her conviction by the International Crimes Tribunal.

The Bangladesh Election Commission has also suspended the registration of the Awami League, effectively preventing the party from participating in the elections. Smruti S Pattanaik, Research Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), said the political situation in Bangladesh remains highly uncertain. “There is a lot of flux in these elections. The two main leaders Sheikh Hasina and Begum Khaleda Zia are not likely to personally contest. Tarique Rehman, Begum Khaleda’s son, has support but is still in exile in London,” she said.