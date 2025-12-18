India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'

Bangladeshi groups on Wednesday gather for a march following the MEAs summoning of the Bangladesh High Commissioner over a threat to the Indian mission, in Dhaka | PTI

Dhaka: India on Thursday (December 18) closed two Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh over the "security situation" in the neighbouring country. These visa centres were located in Rajshahi and Khulna. Those applicants who had booked appointments on Wednesday would be given another slot.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025). All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date," the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Bangladesh said on its official website.

On Wednesday, the IVAC centre in Dhaka was also closed after a large number of people, under the banner of "July Oyikko" (July Unity) held a protest march to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. They were stopped by the Police from going any further. The protesters demanded the immediate repatriation of Sheikh Hasina from India.

Notably, India has 16 visa application centres in Bangladesh. The State Bank of India is authorised to receive visa applications in Bangladesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah over the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received, reported ANI. The Bangladeshi envoy was called a day after an anti-India statement made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. The MEA also reportedly lodged a formal protest with the Bangladesh High Commissioner over Abdullah's "Seven Sisters" remarks.

On Monday, Abdullah made a public speech threatening to isolate India’s "Seven Sisters" (seven northeastern states) and provide refuge to separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. He is known for his anti-India stand.

India's Seven Sisters are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Of these, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram share a direct border with Bangladesh.

Notably, the Siliguri Corridor, often dubbed the "Chicken's Neck", with the narrowest section being 20–22 km, is the sole terrestrial connection between India's mainland and its northeastern states.

After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August last year, Bangladesh witnessed a rise in radical and anti-India forces.