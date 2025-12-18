 India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'

India temporarily closed two Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh—Rajshahi and Khulna—on December 18 due to security concerns. The Indian Visa Application Centre said applicants with appointments that day will be rescheduled. India operates 16 visa centres in Bangladesh, with the State Bank of India authorised to accept visa applications.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Bangladeshi groups on Wednesday gather for a march following the MEAs summoning of the Bangladesh High Commissioner over a threat to the Indian mission, in Dhaka | PTI

Dhaka: India on Thursday (December 18) closed two Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh over the "security situation" in the neighbouring country. These visa centres were located in Rajshahi and Khulna. Those applicants who had booked appointments on Wednesday would be given another slot.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025). All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date," the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Bangladesh said on its official website.

On Wednesday, the IVAC centre in Dhaka was also closed after a large number of people, under the banner of "July Oyikko" (July Unity) held a protest march to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. They were stopped by the Police from going any further. The protesters demanded the immediate repatriation of Sheikh Hasina from India.

Notably, India has 16 visa application centres in Bangladesh. The State Bank of India is authorised to receive visa applications in Bangladesh.

FPJ Shorts
Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'
Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'
New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
RBI Grants Paytm Payments Services Approval For Offline & Cross-Border Payments
RBI Grants Paytm Payments Services Approval For Offline & Cross-Border Payments
Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi
Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah over the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received, reported ANI. The Bangladeshi envoy was called a day after an anti-India statement made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. The MEA also reportedly lodged a formal protest with the Bangladesh High Commissioner over Abdullah's "Seven Sisters" remarks.

On Monday, Abdullah made a public speech threatening to isolate India’s "Seven Sisters" (seven northeastern states) and provide refuge to separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. He is known for his anti-India stand.

India's Seven Sisters are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Of these, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram share a direct border with Bangladesh.

Read Also
New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh
article-image

Notably, the Siliguri Corridor, often dubbed the "Chicken's Neck", with the narrowest section being 20–22 km, is the sole terrestrial connection between India's mainland and its northeastern states.

After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August last year, Bangladesh witnessed a rise in radical and anti-India forces.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station

J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station

Lok Sabha Passes New Rural Employment Bill 'VB – G RAM G' Amid Uproar By Opposition - What's...

Lok Sabha Passes New Rural Employment Bill 'VB – G RAM G' Amid Uproar By Opposition - What's...

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter Amidst Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter Amidst Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'