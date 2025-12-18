J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station | File Pic (Representative Image)

Srinagar: A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag railway station died of suspected cardiac arrest during the night, officials said on Thursday.

Officials identified the CRPF trooper as Lakhwinder Singh (55), son of Ajaib Singh and a resident of Punjab.

Singh was posted with 90 Battalion, E Company, at Anantnag Railway Station when he died.

“He reportedly lost consciousness while on duty and was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, for treatment. Doctors at GMC Anantnag said he had died of suspected cardiac arrest. Further investigation and inquest proceedings have been initiated by police,” officials said.

Security forces discharge their duties in extreme winter cold conditions in the Kashmir Valley, and despite heating arrangements inside their living barracks, most of the time the security forces are deployed on roadside duties.

Securing roads and highways for the passage of VIPs, convoys of the Army and the passage of civilians, protecting VIPs, sensitive installations and discharging duties alongside the local police during anti-terrorist operations, are included in the duties of the security forces.

Periodic leaves to rejoin families, providing avenues of entertainment, including sports, etc., are made for the deployed security forces.

In the hinterland, operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and their sympathisers are carried out by J&K Police and the CRPF in coordination with each other.

The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border, respectively, to guard against infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from the Pakistan side of the LoC and the international border.

The CRPF also organises sports competitions and tournaments for the local youth to engage them in gainful, healthy activities so that they don’t fall prey to the allurement of terrorists and their handlers.

