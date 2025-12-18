 Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Dimapur, Nagaland, after driving his Mahindra Thar onto a railway track, where it got stuck near the Burma Camp flyover. The incident, caught on video, went viral on social media. Police safely removed the vehicle and are investigating possible intoxication.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image

A case of negligent driving has come to light in Nagaland’s Dimapur, where a 65-year-old man drove his Mahindra Thar onto a railway track, causing the vehicle to get stuck on Line No. 1 near the old flyover area on the Burma Camp side of Dimapur Railway Station.

Several visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media, sparking a renewed debate over the behaviour of Thar drivers.

According to reports, around 11:35 pm on December 16, a car bearing registration number NL-01/CA-8181 somehow entered the railway tracks near Dimapur Railway Station and got stuck on Line 1, close to the old flyover at Burma Camp. Upon receiving information, police and railway officials rushed to the spot and safely removed the vehicle without any injuries or damage to railway property.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver acted with extreme negligence, violating traffic rules as well as railway safety regulations. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Thepfuneituo of Signal Angami in Dimapur, has been arrested.

FPJ Shorts
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput

A case (No. 346/2025) was registered at the Railway Protection Force station on Wednesday, under Sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act. Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

Issuing a stern warning, Dimapur Police, through the Deputy Commissioner (Crime) and the Public Relations Officer, said driving on railway tracks is not only illegal but extremely dangerous. They stressed that such reckless behaviour endangers not just the driver but also passengers and critical railway infrastructure.

Read Also
MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...
article-image

The video of the incident has drawn sharp reactions from social media users. “Was thinking about north Indian folks when I saw the news, but it looks like north-east Indians are also the same. Or is there something in the Thar itself? Huh @anandmahindra sahab?” one user wrote.

“Why do all these rash accidents only happen with Mahindra vehicles?” another user commented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station

J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station

Lok Sabha Passes New Rural Employment Bill 'VB – G RAM G' Amid Uproar By Opposition - What's...

Lok Sabha Passes New Rural Employment Bill 'VB – G RAM G' Amid Uproar By Opposition - What's...

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter Amidst Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter Amidst Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'