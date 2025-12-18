Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

A case of negligent driving has come to light in Nagaland’s Dimapur, where a 65-year-old man drove his Mahindra Thar onto a railway track, causing the vehicle to get stuck on Line No. 1 near the old flyover area on the Burma Camp side of Dimapur Railway Station.

Several visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media, sparking a renewed debate over the behaviour of Thar drivers.

According to reports, around 11:35 pm on December 16, a car bearing registration number NL-01/CA-8181 somehow entered the railway tracks near Dimapur Railway Station and got stuck on Line 1, close to the old flyover at Burma Camp. Upon receiving information, police and railway officials rushed to the spot and safely removed the vehicle without any injuries or damage to railway property.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver acted with extreme negligence, violating traffic rules as well as railway safety regulations. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Thepfuneituo of Signal Angami in Dimapur, has been arrested.

A case (No. 346/2025) was registered at the Railway Protection Force station on Wednesday, under Sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act. Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

Issuing a stern warning, Dimapur Police, through the Deputy Commissioner (Crime) and the Public Relations Officer, said driving on railway tracks is not only illegal but extremely dangerous. They stressed that such reckless behaviour endangers not just the driver but also passengers and critical railway infrastructure.

The video of the incident has drawn sharp reactions from social media users. “Was thinking about north Indian folks when I saw the news, but it looks like north-east Indians are also the same. Or is there something in the Thar itself? Huh @anandmahindra sahab?” one user wrote.

“Why do all these rash accidents only happen with Mahindra vehicles?” another user commented.