 Caught On Camera: Bank Cashier Steals Notes From Customer, Claims Bundle Had Fewer Notes In UP’s Mahoba; Suspended
HomeIndiaCaught On Camera: Bank Cashier Steals Notes From Customer, Claims Bundle Had Fewer Notes In UP’s Mahoba; Suspended

Caught On Camera: Bank Cashier Steals Notes From Customer, Claims Bundle Had Fewer Notes In UP’s Mahoba; Suspended

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@NewsWatch_Ind

Mahoba: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. People deposit their money in banks to keep it safe, but this incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of customers’ money.

A cashier at the District Cooperative Bank of Mahoba allegedly stole notes from a customer and then claimed that the bundle contained fewer notes. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows the cashier setting aside and hiding some currency notes before placing the remaining notes into the cash-counting machine.

The cashier has been identified as Mohit Khare. He was reportedly suspended after the video went viral. A report is being sent to headquarters recommending his termination. The exact date of the incident is yet to be known.

