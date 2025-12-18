VIDEO: UP Man Falls At Feet Of Mother-In-Law Begging Her To Send His Wife Back Home In Aligarh

A video showing a man falling at the feet of his mother-in-law and pleading with her to send his wife back home has gone viral on social media. The incident took place outside the Police Lines in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and has drawn widespread attention.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the man, who is accused of harassing his wife, was seen on Wednesday begging before his mother-in-law after she refused to send her daughter back with him. In the video, the man can be heard repeatedly assuring her that such behaviour would not be repeated and requesting that his wife be allowed to return home. However, the mother-in-law remained unmoved by his pleas.

The man is a resident of the Raya area in Mathura district and was married nine years ago to a woman from a village in the Gonda area. The couple has three young children. Following a domestic dispute, the woman has been living at her parental home. She had earlier approached the women’s police station, accusing her husband of physical assault and mental harassment.

Both parties were summoned to the women’s police station on Wednesday for counselling. The husband reportedly expressed his desire to live with his wife and was asked to appear again on the next date. After leaving the police station, he allegedly fell at his mother-in-law’s feet outside the premises, prompting police personnel to intervene and remove him.

The man later alleged that his in-laws were instigating his wife, leading to the dispute. The women’s police station in-charge said both sides have been called again for counselling, adding that details of their interaction outside the station are unclear.