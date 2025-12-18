'Humans Or Demons': Authorities Allegedly Dump Stones & Sand On Local Farmers’ Paddy Fields In Namrup Ahead Of PM Modi’s Assam Visit -VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | YT/@Khobor24hour

Namrup: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam's Namrup, allegations of administrative heavy-handedness have ignited public outrage. Reportedly, officials dumped stones and sand on ripe paddy fields, destroying crops belonging to local farmers.

A video shows an elderly woman, whose land was reportedly damaged, angrily confronting officials and asking whether those responsible were “humans or demons.” The incident has faced widespread criticism, with locals accusing the administration of jeopardising farmers’ livelihoods under the guise of event preparations, according to India Today Northeast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on 20 and 21 December, with a packed itinerary that includes political engagements, infrastructure inaugurations, and public programmes, ahead of the state assembly polls due next year.

On 20 December, PM Modi will interact with BJP MPs and MLAs from the state at the party headquarters in Guwahati. A 25-minute interaction is reportedly planned with the MLAs. This will mark the Prime Minister’s first visit to the newly constructed BJP state office.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, built at an estimated cost of around ₹4,000 crore.

Following the inauguration, he is scheduled to address a public gathering near the airport, where preparations are currently underway.

On 21 December, PM Modi will visit the river terminal on the Brahmaputra in Guwahati and board the Charaideo vessel. He will participate in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, interacting with approximately 25–30 students.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will pay homage to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement at Swahid Smarak in Boragaon.

Later the same day, PM Modi will travel to Dibrugarh to lay the foundation stone of the Namrup-IV Ammonia-Urea project, a key industrial initiative for the state.