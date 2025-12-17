Who Was DJ Warras? Popular Disc Jockey, TV Presenter Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Johannesburg |

A popular South African radio and club DJ, television presenter and entrepreneur, Warrick Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in broad daylight in Johannesburg on Tuesday, in a killing that has sent shockwaves across a country grappling with persistently high levels of violent crime.

Stock, 40, was gunned down in the city centre after being approached by three suspects, one of whom opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot. Police said the motive for the attack remains unknown and no arrests have been made so far.

The killing has triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, political leaders and figures from South Africa’s entertainment industry, who described Stock as a fearless voice and a charismatic media personality.

A prominent media personality and storyteller

DJ Warras was a well-known figure in South African media, recognised for his work as a radio and television presenter as well as a podcaster. He was the host of Ngicel’ iVisa, a reality television show that aired on Mzansi Magic, a popular digital satellite entertainment channel.

Colleagues and industry leaders described him as a talented storyteller with a sharp wit and an ability to connect with audiences across the country. Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said Stock was “more than just a face of a reality series”.

“DJ Warras was a talented storyteller, a passionate music lover and a warm soul who brought joy and energy to every moment on screen,” she said, adding that his dedication to creativity left “an indelible mark” on South African television.

Mzansi Magic, in a statement, said Stock was known for his charisma, warmth and fearlessness, and that his legacy would continue through his work.

The shooting in Johannesburg

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Stock was attacked on Tuesday afternoon outside Zambesi House near the Carlton Centre in central Johannesburg. Fred Kekana, a local police chief, said Stock had spent several hours at the building overseeing the installation of security systems at the premises, which had reportedly been controversially occupied by unknown individuals.

“It is alleged the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot,” SAPS said in a statement.

CCTV footage from the area showed a man with dreadlocks, dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform, opening fire on Stock before running away, according to Kekana. The DJ attempted to flee after being shot but collapsed across the street, he added.

Police said Stock was carrying an unused firearm at the time of the attack and that nothing was stolen from him, ruling out robbery as an immediate motive. Cartridge casings and other key evidence were recovered from the scene.

Officers are tracking the suspects, who are believed to have walked a considerable distance after the shooting. Police have appealed to eyewitnesses and members of the public with information to come forward.

Beyond entertainment: business and activism

Outside of his media career, Stock was involved in several business ventures. According to local media reports, he worked in private security, providing elite guarding and VIP protection services and securing high-profile events across South Africa. He was also reportedly involved in property management and assisted with building evictions.

Stock was known for speaking openly about social and political issues, often expressing strong opinions without fear. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said he was “angry and saddened” by the killing.

“He spoke his truth without fear or favour. He even spoke up against me and my decisions as a minister. He was a pure example of who we should be,” McKenzie said.

Leader of the Build One South Africa party, Mmusi Maimane, described the killing as a “brazen murder” and said it was a shock for the entire country.

Stock’s sister, Nicole Stock, told state broadcaster SABC that the family was struggling to process his death. “I am in shock. I don’t have words. I am shattered,” she said, urging the public to refrain from sharing graphic images or videos from the scene, particularly for the sake of Stock’s three sons.

His death has once again drawn attention to South Africa’s violent crime crisis. The country has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with police data showing that about 63 people were killed each day between April and September this year.

As tributes continue to pour in, DJ Warras is being remembered as a bold media voice whose influence extended well beyond the decks and the screen.