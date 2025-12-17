Dhaka Police Stops Anti-India March Moving Towards Indian High Commission By Radical Islamist Groups Amid Rising Tensions - VIDEO

Security was tightened in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Wednesday as Islamist radical groups under the banner of July Oikya carried out a long march towards the Indian High Commission amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The march began from Rampura Bridge, near Hossain Market in North Badda, and was aimed at reaching the Indian High Commission. However, police stopped the protesters around one kilometre away from the mission and did not allow them to proceed further.

According to reports, heavy police deployment was made along the route to prevent the protesters from marching towards the High Commission. Several videos from the protest site surfaced on social media, showing protesters attempting to force their way through police barricades, prompting security forces to intervene.

The protest comes days after several Bangladeshi political leaders issued threats against India and Indian diplomats, escalating concerns over the safety of Indian establishments in Dhaka.

Earlier in the day, India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah to formally protest the threats to its Dhaka mission and what it described as inflammatory anti-India remarks by Bangladeshi politicians.

In view of the security situation, India’s Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka was closed early in the afternoon on Wednesday.

About July Oikya

July Oikya, a platform comprising several organisations that participated in the July Uprising, announced the protest to press a range of political demands, including objections to what it termed Indian influence in Bangladesh and demands related to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates currently taking shelter in India.