 MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India Remarks

MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India Remarks

India’s MEA summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after a threat to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The development came a day after anti-India remarks by NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah. Abdullah threatened to support Northeast separatists and isolate India’s “Seven Sisters.”

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
MEA Summons Bangladesh's High Commissioner Over Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India Remarks, Threat To Dhaka Mission | X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (December 17) summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah over the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received, Reported ANI. The Bangladesh's envoy was called a day after an anti-India statement made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. The MEA also reportedly lodged a formal protest with the Bangladesh High Commissioner over Abdullah's "Seven Sisters" remarks.

On Monday Abdullah made a public speech threatening to isolate the India's "Seven Sisters" (seven northeastern states) and providing refuge to separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. He is known for his anti-India stand.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated with a cultural programme at the Embassy of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Hamidullah emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, and highlighted the country's young population.

Meanwhile, Abdullah on Monday, while addressing a gathering at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar, stated that Bangladesh could extend support to forces working against India, implying that such moves could lead to the fragmentation of India’s northeastern states. His remarks reportedly drew loud applause from sections of the audience.

FPJ Shorts
No Aadhaar Data Leak So Far, UIDAI Systems Remain Fully Secure: Government
No Aadhaar Data Leak So Far, UIDAI Systems Remain Fully Secure: Government
SC Defers Hearing On West Bengal VC Appointments To January 2026
SC Defers Hearing On West Bengal VC Appointments To January 2026
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation

India's seven sisters are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Of these, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram share a direct border with Bangladesh.

For the unversed, the Siliguri Corridor, often dubbed the "Chicken's Neck", with the narrowest section being 20–22 km, is the sole terrestrial connection between India's mainland and its northeastern states.

Read Also
Bangladesh In Hot Water, Unable To Maintain Trade Relations Due To Policy Mistakes Of Muhammad...
article-image

In October this year, the interim head of Bangladesh's government, Muhammad Yunus, stirred a controversy by gifting a book to the Pakistan Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, as netizens pointed out that the gift featured a purported map of Bangladesh, which also included some northeastern regions of India.

After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh witnessed a rise in radical forces.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost...

Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost...

MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India...

MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India...

US President Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Terror Attack At Bondi Beach, Australia, Calls For Global...

US President Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Terror Attack At Bondi Beach, Australia, Calls For Global...

Pakistan Govt Employees To Get Locally Developed Secure Messaging App 'Beep' - Here's What You Need...

Pakistan Govt Employees To Get Locally Developed Secure Messaging App 'Beep' - Here's What You Need...

'Deeply Moving': PM Modi On Vande Mataram Rendition By Ethiopian Singers - Video

'Deeply Moving': PM Modi On Vande Mataram Rendition By Ethiopian Singers - Video