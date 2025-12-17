 Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost Up To ₹51,50,000 | WATCH
A handcrafted golden wedding crown was damaged at a Beijing exhibition after a child accidentally knocked over its glass display. The phoenix-shaped, 2kg pure gold crown was a wedding gift designed by artist Zhang Yudong for influencer Zhang Kaiyi. Repair costs could reach ₹51.5 lakh, though the crown was insured and no compensation was sought.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost Up To ₹51,50,000 | WATCH | X @visegrad24

A rare, handcrafted golden wedding crown was accidentally damaged after a child knocked over its glass display during an exhibition in Beijing last week. The incident, captured on video, shows a young boy repeatedly holding and touching the display cabinet before inadvertently pushing the protective glass cover, causing the crown to topple and hit the ground.

The damaged artifact is a phoenix-shaped crown weighing around two kilograms and made from pure gold. It belongs to Chinese beauty influencer Zhang Kaiyi and was personally designed and handcrafted by her husband, artist Zhang Yudong, as a wedding gift. The crown was being showcased as part of an exhibition organised by the couple.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to a jewellery specialist, the labour cost alone for crafting a gold crown of this size could range between $23,000 and $57,000, depending on the complexity of the work and the extent of the damage. Experts are currently assessing the crown to determine the level of repair required.

article-image

Zhang Kaiyi shared the footage on social media, describing the crown as a one-of-a-kind piece with deep emotional and personal value. She said the damage was distressing, given that the item was not commercially available and could not be easily valued. The video was posted to seek advice from professionals on how damage to a unique artifact should be evaluated.

article-image

Along with sharing the incident, Zhang also urged exhibition visitors to avoid touching displayed items. In a later clarification, she stated that the post was not meant to accuse the child involved. She added that she has not sought any compensation from the child’s family, as the crown was insured.

