WATCH: 68-Year-Old Chinese Grandma Goes Viral For Skateboarding Skills, Redefines Age Stereotypes | Instagram @CGTN

A 68-year-old woman from China has taken social media by storm for her unconventional and inspiring hobby, skateboarding. Known online as “Grandma Liu,” the Chengdu resident from southwest China’s Sichuan Province has gone viral after videos showed her confidently riding a skateboard and performing tricks in public spaces, effortlessly challenging age-related stereotypes.

As reported by CGTN, Grandma Liu began skateboarding at the age of 65, starting completely from scratch in February 2022. Despite her age, she embraced the sport with enthusiasm and determination, quickly winning admiration from viewers across the world. Many social media users have praised her for proving that skateboarding isn’t limited to the young but is open to anyone willing to try something new.

WATCH VIDEO:

Liu has always led an active lifestyle. In her younger years, she participated in sports such as table tennis, running, and cross-country. Although life became busier over time, her passion for movement never faded. Her journey into skateboarding began when her daughter introduced her to the sport, encouraging her to try something different.

“I can’t sit still, and most of my friends are quite young,” Liu told China Youth Daily. Recalling her first encounter with a skateboard, she said her daughter suggested she give it a try. “As soon as I saw it, I thought, This looks like so much fun! I tried it once and didn’t fall. Then my daughter encouraged me to learn.”

The journey, however, wasn’t without challenges. In the early days, Liu frequently fell and suffered minor injuries. But she refused to give up, practising regularly and adjusting her posture until she mastered basic movements. To ensure her safety, she always wears protective gear before skating.

Grandma Liu’s story has resonated widely online, inspiring people of all ages to step outside their comfort zones.