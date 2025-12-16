Heartbreaking Video Shows Loyal Dog Refusing to Leave Its Owner's Dead Body During Bondi Beach Attack | X @ly7050760771243

Heart-wrenching footage circulating on social media has captured a loyal dog refusing to leave its owner’s side following a deadly attack near Bondi Beach in eastern Sydney. The incident occurred on Sunday evening during a Hanukkah event, when gunman Sajid Akram opened fire, triggering chaos and panic in the area.

The video shows a Bernese Mountain Dog, later identified as Maui, standing protectively over its owner’s body, just metres away from the attacker. Other visuals from the scene show Maui running frantically through the park as gunshots echoed, while people nearby ducked for cover in fear. The distressing clip has left viewers deeply emotional, with many calling it a symbol of loyalty and unconditional love.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

Heartbreaking footage from Sydney’s Bondi Beach shooting: a dog remained by its deceased owner’s side, unfazed by the danger nearby. The victim was walking the pet with his wife when the attack happened.#SydneyShootingTragedy #FaithfulDog pic.twitter.com/XrFVSk1wLb — 红黄蓝（互fo） (@ly7050760771243) December 16, 2025

As the footage went viral, concern grew online over Maui’s safety and whereabouts. On Monday, Anne-Marie Curry, founder of Arthur and Co. Pet Detectives, launched a public campaign to help reunite the dog with her family. Social media users, animal rescue groups, and local community members also joined efforts to locate her.

It has since been confirmed that Maui’s owner tragically lost his life in the attack. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was reportedly walking with his wife, Maui, and their other dog, a small white poodle, when the shooting occurred.

Following coordinated rescue efforts, authorities and volunteers confirmed that Maui was safely located. She has now been reunited with the victim’s wife, bringing a small measure of relief amid the tragedy.

The incident has deeply impacted the community, with many highlighting Maui’s actions as its loyalty to its owner. As investigations into the attack continue, the image of the loyal dog standing by her owner has become one of the most haunting and emotional moments to emerge from the tragedy.