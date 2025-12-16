'Close Encounter To Death': Kids & A Tourist Unknowingly Spot World's Most Venomous Octopus At Philippine Beach, Rescued | Instagram @decanterman

A shocking and potentially fatal incident has gone viral after a British tourist unknowingly handled one of the world’s most venomous marine creatures, the blue-ringed octopus, while vacationing in the Philippines. The incident came to light after the man shared videos on social media showing local children catching a small octopus at a beach and later releasing it back into the water.

In the video, the British man is seen casually picking up and playing with the tiny octopus using his bare hands, completely unaware of the danger. The octopus, later identified as a blue-ringed octopus, is considered one of the deadliest marine animals in the world. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin that can cause paralysis by blocking nerve transmission.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to the National Library of Medicine, the toxin carried by the blue-ringed octopus is around 1,000 times more deadly to humans than cyanide. Even a single bite can be fatal, and there is currently no known antidote.

“At the beach today… A baby octopus captured by a gang of local beach kids,” the man initially wrote in his Instagram post. However, it was only after the video began gaining traction online that viewers alerted him to the grave risk he had unknowingly taken.

In a follow-up post, the man reflected on the incident, calling it an inadvertent “brush with death.” “Exploring the world alone, 11,000km from home, inevitably involves taking risks,” he wrote, adding that he was completely unaware of the danger at the time. He later acknowledged that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, instantly recognisable to people familiar with marine life, especially in Australia.

The man posted a video showing himself releasing the baby octopus back into the water body with his bare hands, further shocking netizens. Social media users expressed concern, calling the incident reckless and highlighting the importance of marine life awareness while travelling.