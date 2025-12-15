WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue | Instagram @sheldricktrust

In a rare and distressing wildlife incident, a large elephant in Tsavo, Kenya, was found with its own tusk impaled through its trunk, leaving it struggling to eat, drink, and even breathe properly. The unusual injury, captured mid-clip in a widely shared visual, left wildlife experts both concerned and puzzled.

According to conservation officials, the elephant is believed to have been probing his left nostril with his right tusk when he lost balance. In the process, the tusk punctured and became lodged in the trunk, trapping it in a fixed position. The injury left the animal severely incapacitated and unable to carry out basic survival functions.

WATCH VIDEO:

Experts estimate that the elephant had been stuck in this painful condition for at least three days before help arrived. Fortunately, the SWT/KWS Tsavo Mobile Vet Unit responded swiftly after the case was reported. The veterinary team safely darted the elephant to sedate him, carefully dislodged the trapped trunk from the tusk, and repositioned the animal to allow proper cleaning and treatment of the wound.

Veterinarians treated the injury on-site and confirmed that while the wound was serious, it is expected to heal over time. Dr. Limo, part of the rescue operation, expressed confidence that the elephant will make a full recovery as the injury scars heal naturally.

“This was one of our more confounding cases and could have had fatal implications if left untreated,” officials said, adding that the team was relieved to see the elephant back on his feet with his tusks and trunk functioning normally.

The rescue was carried out in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service. Their Mobile Vet Units have treated over 14,300 wildlife patients across Kenya to date, including more than 4,000 elephant cases. The incident highlights both the unpredictable risks faced by wildlife and the critical role of rapid veterinary intervention in conservation efforts.