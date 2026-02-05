 Video: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say, 'Some Heroes Walk On Four Paws'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say, 'Some Heroes Walk On Four Paws'

Video: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say, 'Some Heroes Walk On Four Paws'

A viral video shows a stray dog confidently running alongside a Mumbai Police patrol van on Marine Drive before leaping inside and later hopping out near the seafront. Officers confirmed the dog regularly accompanies them during patrols. The heartwarming clip won praise online, with users calling the dog Marine Drive’s unofficial guardian and applauding the police for their kindness and compassion

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Regular visitors to Mumbai’s Marine Drive may already recognize a spirited stray dog who effortlessly keeps pace with passing police patrol vehicles. Recently, the canine captured national attention after a heartwarming video showed him casually sprinting beside a Mumbai Police van and leaping inside, as if it were part of his daily routine.

The clip, shared widely on Instagram, was filmed by a biker riding along the famous promenade. What began as a playful moment quickly turned into a feel-good scene that melted hearts across social media.

Viral video shows dog riding with police patrol

In the video, the street dog is seen confidently running alongside a moving patrol van before gracefully jumping inside. Moments later, when the vehicle slows near the seafront, the dog hops out and calmly walks toward the crowd-lined walkway, appearing ready to resume his watch over Marine Drive.

FPJ Shorts
Flight Booked, We’re Going: India Skipper Reiterates Team Is Ready To For Big Game On Feb 15th
Flight Booked, We’re Going: India Skipper Reiterates Team Is Ready To For Big Game On Feb 15th
Maharashtra Politics: 'Sunetra Pawar Will Speak On NCP Merger After Mourning Period Ends,' Says Rohit Pawar | VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: 'Sunetra Pawar Will Speak On NCP Merger After Mourning Period Ends,' Says Rohit Pawar | VIDEO
Domestic Giants Battle For Semifinal Spot: Rahul, Jaiswal, Thakur & Krishna To Headline Star-Studded Contest
Domestic Giants Battle For Semifinal Spot: Rahul, Jaiswal, Thakur & Krishna To Headline Star-Studded Contest
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27

Curious about the unusual sight, the biker approaches a police officer to learn more. Speaking in Marathi, the officer casually explains that the dog is well-known to the team and frequently accompanies them during their patrols, making the interaction a normal part of their daily routine.

A bond built on trust and compassion

The officer’s relaxed response highlighted a quiet bond built on mutual trust between the Mumbai Police and the stray dog. Rather than being an isolated moment, the dog’s patrol rides reflect a compassionate relationship that has developed naturally over time.

The video’s caption described the dog as an “absolute star,” capturing the sentiment shared by thousands who praised the touching display of kindness and companionship.

Comments

Social media applauds Mumbai Police and the canine companion

Online reactions poured in, with viewers calling the dog Marine Drive’s “unofficial guardian.” Many applauded the Mumbai Police for their humane treatment of street animals, emphasizing the importance of empathy toward strays who often face neglect and hardship.

Animal lovers also noted how such acts of compassion can significantly improve the well-being of stray animals, fostering coexistence in busy urban environments like Mumbai.

Read Also
'Will Dance If You Leave Tip': Bengaluru Cafe Staff's Unique Tipping Tradition Wins Hearts Online -...
article-image

Stray dogs and urban coexistence in Mumbai

Mumbai is home to a large population of stray dogs, and positive interactions like these highlight the city’s growing awareness around animal welfare. Initiatives such as sterilisation drives, vaccination campaigns, and increased public education have contributed to better treatment of street animals in recent years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say,...
Video: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say,...
'Will Dance If You Leave Tip': Bengaluru Cafe Staff's Unique Tipping Tradition Wins Hearts Online -...
'Will Dance If You Leave Tip': Bengaluru Cafe Staff's Unique Tipping Tradition Wins Hearts Online -...
Mumbai Woman Hails Blinkit’s Free Ambulance Service After She Avails It For Sick Aunt In Delhi At...
Mumbai Woman Hails Blinkit’s Free Ambulance Service After She Avails It For Sick Aunt In Delhi At...
14-Yr-Old Boy Hits Police Barricade With Thar, Performs Dangerous Stunts For Reel In Lucknow; Police...
14-Yr-Old Boy Hits Police Barricade With Thar, Performs Dangerous Stunts For Reel In Lucknow; Police...
Is Jeffery Epstein Alive? Wild Theories Around His Suicide Being Staged Surface; Some Claim, 'He's...
Is Jeffery Epstein Alive? Wild Theories Around His Suicide Being Staged Surface; Some Claim, 'He's...