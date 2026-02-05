Video: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say, 'Some Heroes Walk On Four Paws'

Regular visitors to Mumbai’s Marine Drive may already recognize a spirited stray dog who effortlessly keeps pace with passing police patrol vehicles. Recently, the canine captured national attention after a heartwarming video showed him casually sprinting beside a Mumbai Police van and leaping inside, as if it were part of his daily routine.

The clip, shared widely on Instagram, was filmed by a biker riding along the famous promenade. What began as a playful moment quickly turned into a feel-good scene that melted hearts across social media.

Viral video shows dog riding with police patrol

In the video, the street dog is seen confidently running alongside a moving patrol van before gracefully jumping inside. Moments later, when the vehicle slows near the seafront, the dog hops out and calmly walks toward the crowd-lined walkway, appearing ready to resume his watch over Marine Drive.

Curious about the unusual sight, the biker approaches a police officer to learn more. Speaking in Marathi, the officer casually explains that the dog is well-known to the team and frequently accompanies them during their patrols, making the interaction a normal part of their daily routine.

A bond built on trust and compassion

The officer’s relaxed response highlighted a quiet bond built on mutual trust between the Mumbai Police and the stray dog. Rather than being an isolated moment, the dog’s patrol rides reflect a compassionate relationship that has developed naturally over time.

The video’s caption described the dog as an “absolute star,” capturing the sentiment shared by thousands who praised the touching display of kindness and companionship.

Comments

Social media applauds Mumbai Police and the canine companion

Online reactions poured in, with viewers calling the dog Marine Drive’s “unofficial guardian.” Many applauded the Mumbai Police for their humane treatment of street animals, emphasizing the importance of empathy toward strays who often face neglect and hardship.

Animal lovers also noted how such acts of compassion can significantly improve the well-being of stray animals, fostering coexistence in busy urban environments like Mumbai.

Stray dogs and urban coexistence in Mumbai

Mumbai is home to a large population of stray dogs, and positive interactions like these highlight the city’s growing awareness around animal welfare. Initiatives such as sterilisation drives, vaccination campaigns, and increased public education have contributed to better treatment of street animals in recent years.