 Semi-Naked Youths Cause Disturbance At Supermarket, Throw Items At Officers; Police Deployed At Melbourne Beach - VIDEO
At least 20 officers in riot gear, along with 20 police cars, rushed to Mordialloc Beach in Melbourne’s south-east on Wednesday afternoon, where around 200 youths were gathered. Footage has since surfaced showing semi-naked youths creating chaos inside the supermarket. The clip from the beach shows a group stomping on a young man's head.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab | X/@10NewsMelb

Melbourne: Riot police have been deployed at a Melbourne beach after hundreds of unruly youths sent a nearby supermarket into lockdown and then threw items at officers following a brawl. The incident took place at a Woolworths supermarket.

Police were first called to a nearby Woolworths store following reports of a brawl at around 3.00 pm. Reportedly, the group of teenagers smashed items, pulled stock from shelves and stole goods.

The Woolworths store was placed into lockdown shortly after 4.00 pm as a precautionary measure.

article-image

Fortunately, no emergency treatment was required, no injuries were reported and no weapons were sighted, according to police.

