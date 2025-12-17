 'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In Germany - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In Germany - VIDEO

'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In Germany - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi visited BMW World in Munich during his five-day Germany tour, where he saw TVS’s 450cc motorcycle developed with BMW. Sharing a video, the Congress highlighted Indian engineering and Gandhi’s remarks, stressing the need to revive India’s declining manufacturing sector.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

Berlin: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a five-day visit to Germany from December 16 to December 20, visited BMW World in Munich and took a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW plant.

The Congress party on Wednesday shared a video of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to BMW World on X, stating, “He was pleased to see TVS’s 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW—a proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display.”

“Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more—build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems and create high-quality jobs at scale,” the post further read.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi shares his experience from the visit, mentioning the proud moment when he saw TVS’s 450cc motorcycle. He can be seen trying his hand at some engineering marvels, closely inspecting several masterpieces as an enthusiast, and interacting and posing with members of the Indian diaspora there.

FPJ Shorts
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of Vehicles Spark Traffic Snarls
'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of Vehicles Spark Traffic Snarls
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video
Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video

“India needs to start producing. Production is the key to the success of any country. Our manufacturing is declining, whereas it should actually be growing,” Rahul Gandhi is heard saying in the video.

Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda can also be seen accompanying the Rae Bareli MP during the visit.

Read Also
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Overseas Congress In Berlin Ahead Of...
article-image

Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit comes at a time when he has been facing continuous attacks from the BJP over his foreign travels. His visit during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament indicates that the Congress leader remains unfazed by the criticism from BJP leaders, who argue that such trips reflect a weak commitment to parliamentary responsibilities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Semi-Naked Youths Cause Disturbance At Supermarket, Throw Items At Officers; Police Deployed At...

Semi-Naked Youths Cause Disturbance At Supermarket, Throw Items At Officers; Police Deployed At...

'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In...

'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In...

Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost...

Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost...

MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India...

MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threat To Dhaka Mission, Hasnat Abdullah's Anti-India...

US President Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Terror Attack At Bondi Beach, Australia, Calls For Global...

US President Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Terror Attack At Bondi Beach, Australia, Calls For Global...