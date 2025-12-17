'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In Germany - VIDEO

Berlin: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a five-day visit to Germany from December 16 to December 20, visited BMW World in Munich and took a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW plant.

The Congress party on Wednesday shared a video of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to BMW World on X, stating, “He was pleased to see TVS’s 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW—a proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display.”

“Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more—build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems and create high-quality jobs at scale,” the post further read.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi shares his experience from the visit, mentioning the proud moment when he saw TVS’s 450cc motorcycle. He can be seen trying his hand at some engineering marvels, closely inspecting several masterpieces as an enthusiast, and interacting and posing with members of the Indian diaspora there.

“India needs to start producing. Production is the key to the success of any country. Our manufacturing is declining, whereas it should actually be growing,” Rahul Gandhi is heard saying in the video.

Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda can also be seen accompanying the Rae Bareli MP during the visit.

Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit comes at a time when he has been facing continuous attacks from the BJP over his foreign travels. His visit during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament indicates that the Congress leader remains unfazed by the criticism from BJP leaders, who argue that such trips reflect a weak commitment to parliamentary responsibilities.