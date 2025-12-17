 VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

PM Modi concluded visits to Jordan and Ethiopia, where Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed personally saw him off. He arrived in Oman for talks with Sultan Haitham to strengthen strategic, economic, and cultural ties, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations. Modi will address the Indian diaspora, expanding cooperation across trade, energy, defence, and technology.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour |

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oman on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-nation four-day tour after concluding his visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

Earlier in the day, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali accorded a rare honour to PM Modi by personally driving him to the airport for his departure to Oman.

Abiy shared a message on social media after the departure, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I hope we will get an opportunity to meet again. Our nations will always be connected by historical, cultural and diplomatic ties."

PM Modi is visiting Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold discussions on strengthening the Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation in commercial and economic sectors.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour
Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open At Dadar Station, Commuters Forced To Get Down At Byculla | VIDEO
Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open At Dadar Station, Commuters Forced To Get Down At Byculla | VIDEO
NIA Attaches 2 Properties Of Cambodia-Based Indian National In Human Trafficking Case
NIA Attaches 2 Properties Of Cambodia-Based Indian National In Human Trafficking Case
Maharashtra Cabinet Forms State-Level Committee To Remove Encroachments From Forts And Monuments
Maharashtra Cabinet Forms State-Level Committee To Remove Encroachments From Forts And Monuments

The Oman visit coincides with India and Oman marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and follows the state visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India in December 2023.

Read Also
'Matter Of Immense Pride...': PM Modi On Being Conferred ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’...
article-image

PM Modi is scheduled to address members of the Indian diaspora in Oman. This will be his second visit to the Gulf nation.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

PM Modi's Ethiopia visit, his first to the East African nation, marked a key moment in bilateral relations as India and Ethiopia elevated their long-standing ties to the level of a 'Strategic Partnership'.

The visit featured wide-ranging discussions between PM Modi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, followed by the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding across multiple sectors.

These agreements spanned cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training, Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, and the establishment of a Data Centre at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, both sides announced measures including debt restructuring under the G20 framework, an increase in Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships, AI short courses for Ethiopians, and collaboration in maternal and neonatal healthcare.

Beyond bilateral agreements, PM Modi's engagements in Ethiopia also included addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, where he described India and Ethiopia as "natural partners" in promoting regional peace, security and connectivity.

It marked the 18th parliament worldwide addressed by PM Modi.

Following the parliamentary address, PM Modi shared a post on X, stating, "Delighted to have interacted with Ministers and MPs of Ethiopia after my address to the Ethiopian Parliament."

PM Modi was also conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, becoming the first global head of state to receive the award.

He also planted a sapling at the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative.

Read Also
Who Is Prince Hussein Who Shared A Viral Moment With PM Modi: More About Jordan's Crown Prince & His...
article-image

Sharing details of the plantation drive, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X, "Two nations, two traditions, one shared promise to honour our Mother Earth and build a greener future."

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted the outcomes of his Ethiopia visit, describing the signing of multiple agreements as a "significant" step towards deepening a bilateral partnership focused on "growth and people-centric development".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

Dhaka Police Stops Anti-India March Moving Towards Indian High Commission By Radical Islamist Groups...

Dhaka Police Stops Anti-India March Moving Towards Indian High Commission By Radical Islamist Groups...

Semi-Naked Youths Cause Disturbance At Supermarket, Throw Items At Officers; Police Deployed At...

Semi-Naked Youths Cause Disturbance At Supermarket, Throw Items At Officers; Police Deployed At...

'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In...

'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In...

Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost...

Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost...