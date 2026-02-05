 CIA Ends Publication Of World Factbook After 6 Decades As Agency Shifts Focus
The Central Intelligence Agency has announced it will end publication of its widely used World Factbook after more than 60 years. Launched in 1962, the country data reference served intelligence officers and the public, and its closure comes amid agency restructuring under President Donald Trump’s second term.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
The Central Intelligence Agency announces the closure of its World Factbook reference platform after more than 60 years of public and intelligence use | X

The Central Intelligence Agency has announced it is ending publication of its widely used World Factbook, drawing the curtain on a reference tool that has served intelligence officers, journalists and the public for more than 60 years.

In a notice posted on its website on Wednesday, the CIA said it is shuttering the Factbook but did not offer a specific reason for the decision. The move comes amid a broader push by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discontinue programmes that do not directly support the agency’s core missions.

Origins as a classified manual

First launched in 1962, the World Factbook began as a printed and classified reference manual intended for use by US intelligence officers. It provided detailed, data-driven profiles of countries around the world, covering their economies, militaries, natural resources and social indicators.

The manual soon proved useful beyond the intelligence community, prompting other federal agencies to adopt it. Within a decade, the CIA released an unclassified version for public use.

Expansion and online popularity

The Factbook expanded its reach further in 1997 when it went online. The website quickly gained popularity among journalists, trivia enthusiasts and college students, attracting millions of visits each year.

Decision amid broader cutbacks

The decision to end the publication also comes as the White House moves to reduce staffing at the CIA and the National Security Agency early in President Donald Trump’s second term, increasing pressure on intelligence agencies to operate with fewer resources.

With its closure, one of the most enduring and accessible sources of global country data produced by the US government comes to an end.

