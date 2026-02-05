 'Partition Was Difficult...': Indian-Origin World Bank President Ajay Banga Talks About His Ancestral Heritage During Pakistan Visit | VIDEO
World Bank President Ajay Banga spoke about his family’s migration during the 1947 Partition while visiting Pakistan’s Sindh province. Addressing a gathering in Larkana, Banga recalled how Partition broke families on both sides of the border. On Tuesday, he also visited his ancestral home in Punjab’s Khushab and assessed flood-hit areas during his trip.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Indian-Origin World Bank President Ajay Banga Talks About His Ancestral Heritage During Pakistan Visit (Screengrab) | X/@SindhCMHouse

Karachi: Indian-origin World Bank President Ajay Pal Singh Banga talked about his ancestral heritage during his visit to Pakistan's Sindh province on Wednesday (February 4). Banga had arrived in Sindh's Larkana along with his 10-member delegation.

While addressing a small gathering, the World Bank chief spoke about his family's migration from Pakistan to India during the 1947 Partition. “I was not born here, I was born in India’s Pune. Partition was very difficult for everyone. Whether you went to India from Pakistan or came to Pakistan from India, the whole house, system, family, half of the family was broken. Some stayed here, some went there. This was a traumatising thing.”

He revealed that his mother told him about their ancestral home in Pakistan Punjab's Khushab two to three years before her death.

“Two to three years before her death, my mother started telling me about Khushab village, we used to live there, we had land. My father used to do this, he used to do that. I was hearing this for the first time,” Banga said.

The World Bank chief further revealed that he first visited Pakistan in 1996, when he used to work for Citi Bank. He further stated that during his earlier visits, he travelled to Karachi only.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga Praises Uttar Pradesh's Efforts To Integrate Technology With...
Banga credited former Executive Director of the World Bank Tauqeer Shah Sahib and current Executive Director of the bank Qasim for his current Pakistan visit. Earlier in the day, he was received by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Mohenjo Daro Airport.

On Tuesday, Banga visited his ancestral home in Khushab of Pakistan's Punjab province. Later on Wednesday, he also visited flood-affected areas in Sindh and assessed the damage caused by floods. Banga also paid homage at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, managed by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), reported Pakistan's Hum English.

He also reportedly held talks with Pakistani government officials about key development projects.

Banga arrived in Pakistan on February 1.

