 Pakistan: Ajay Banga Highlights Integrated Housing Need, Connects Safe Homes With Human Capital Development
World Bank President Ajay Banga said housing programmes must include water, sanitation, nutrition and health services to improve human capital. He added that integrated housing development can create jobs, improve living standards and support social inclusion, helping countries build stronger and more sustainable communities over the long term.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
Karachi: World Bank President Ajay Banga has highlighted that safe and secure housing alone is not enough to improve people’s quality of life, stressing the need for a broader ecosystem that includes clean drinking water, proper sanitation, good nutrition and long-term health support. He said housing programmes must be designed in a way that improves overall living standards and supports sustainable human development.

Banga noted that when housing is combined with access to basic services, it creates a stronger base for building human capital. Better living conditions help improve public health, reduce disease burden and support children’s physical and mental growth. This, in turn, can improve education outcomes and workforce productivity over time.

He also pointed out that large-scale housing programmes can create employment opportunities across multiple sectors such as construction, building materials, infrastructure services and local supply chains. According to him, such initiatives can help stimulate economic activity, especially in developing economies where urbanisation is rising rapidly.

Banga further emphasised that integrated housing development can support social inclusion by providing safer and healthier living conditions to vulnerable and low-income populations. Access to essential services can help reduce inequality and improve long-term economic participation.

He said programmes that combine housing with social infrastructure can play a key role in shaping future-ready cities. By focusing on long-term wellbeing rather than just physical structures, governments and institutions can create stronger and more resilient communities.

The World Bank continues to support housing and urban development programmes globally, with a focus on sustainability, inclusion and long-term economic growth.

