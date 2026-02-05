Pakistan: Ajay Banga Highlights Integrated Housing Need, Connects Safe Homes With Human Capital Development

orld Bank President Ajay Banga said housing programmes must include water. |

Karachi: World Bank President Ajay Banga has highlighted that safe and secure housing alone is not enough to improve people’s quality of life, stressing the need for a broader ecosystem that includes clean drinking water, proper sanitation, good nutrition and long-term health support. He said housing programmes must be designed in a way that improves overall living standards and supports sustainable human development.

World Bank President Ajay Banga emphasised that safe housing must be complemented by clean water, sanitation, nutrition, and long-term wellbeing. "This programme lays a strong foundation for human capital development and can generate jobs and promote social inclusion," he said.

Banga noted that when housing is combined with access to basic services, it creates a stronger base for building human capital. Better living conditions help improve public health, reduce disease burden and support children’s physical and mental growth. This, in turn, can improve education outcomes and workforce productivity over time.

Sindh CM described the reconstruction of 2.1 million homes as a historic initiative, calling it one of the largest recovery efforts in the world. "Communities are being empowered to rebuild their own lives.

He also pointed out that large-scale housing programmes can create employment opportunities across multiple sectors such as construction, building materials, infrastructure services and local supply chains. According to him, such initiatives can help stimulate economic activity, especially in developing economies where urbanisation is rising rapidly.

Banga further emphasised that integrated housing development can support social inclusion by providing safer and healthier living conditions to vulnerable and low-income populations. Access to essential services can help reduce inequality and improve long-term economic participation.

Sindh CM said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed him to ensure housing for flood affectees. He revealed that the total cost of reconstruction is estimated at Rs 600 billion, of which a considerable amount has been financed by the World Bank.

He said programmes that combine housing with social infrastructure can play a key role in shaping future-ready cities. By focusing on long-term wellbeing rather than just physical structures, governments and institutions can create stronger and more resilient communities.

The World Bank continues to support housing and urban development programmes globally, with a focus on sustainability, inclusion and long-term economic growth.