US Seizes Over 200 Domains Linked To India-Based Syndicate In Illegal Online Pharmacy Crackdown

US federal authorities have seized more than 200 website domains linked to an India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCO) accused of operating illegal online pharmacies that allegedly led to at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses in the United States.

Operation Meltdown launched

The action is part of ‘Operation Meltdown’, led by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in coordination with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Arrests and enforcement actions

Beginning January 27, 2026, DEA field offices across the United States carried out multiple coordinated operations that resulted in the arrest of four individuals. Authorities also issued five Immediate Suspension Orders (ISOs) and one Order to Show Cause (OTSC) as part of the enforcement drive.

These actions were taken in addition to the shutdown of more than 200 online pharmacy websites accused of filling hundreds of thousands of orders for diverted pharmaceuticals and counterfeit pills without valid prescriptions.

Illegal pharmacies under probe since 2022

According to the DEA, the India-based criminal networks behind these websites have been under investigation by its Rocky Mountain Field Division since 2022. Investigators found that operators of the online pharmacies, along with their co-conspirators, were illegally dispensing and shipping diverted medications to customers across the US, bypassing federal regulations.

The agency said the operations dangerously infiltrated a closed pharmaceutical distribution system designed to protect patient safety.

Over the course of the probe, the DEA identified thousands of customers who had purchased medications through these illegal websites. As part of the ongoing investigation, more than 20,000 letters have been sent to members of the public seeking information.

Global collaboration and public health risks

The DEA said it is actively working with Government of India law enforcement agencies to identify, investigate, and dismantle criminal organisations involved in such drug trafficking operations.

“Through joint operations, the DEA will continue to pursue significant enforcement actions against illicit pharmaceutical distributors at the source,” the agency said, adding that it remains committed to disrupting the flow of illegal pharmaceuticals that threaten public health and safety in the US.

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said the case highlights how foreign-based traffickers exploit the US healthcare system. “They hide behind the internet and use people inside the United States to move dangerous drugs under the guise of legitimate commerce,” he said.

Authorities warned that illegal online pharmacies often use US-based web addresses and professional-looking designs to appear legitimate, even though they operate outside the law.