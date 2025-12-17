 'Matter Of Immense Pride...': PM Modi On Being Conferred ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ During His Visit To African Country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Ethiopia’s highest honour, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, in Addis Ababa for strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and his global leadership. He dedicated the award to Indians and pledged deeper cooperation. Modi is the first world leader to receive the honour. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi for his statesmanship and leadership.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
PM Modi Conferred ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ During His Visit To African Country | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest award, ‘The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa on Tuesday (December 16). The ceremony was held at the Addis International Convention Centre in the Ethiopian capital. After receiving the honour, the Prime Minister thanked the people and the government of Ethiopia for ‘The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’. PM Modi called it a matter of great pride.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Ethiopia as well as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring upon me the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ last evening. To be honoured by one of the world’s most ancient and rich civilisations is a matter of immense pride," he said in his X post on Wednesday.

"This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped and strengthened our partnership over the years," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government's commitment to further cementing cooperation with Ethiopia to address evolving global challenges and to create new opportunities.

PM Modi received the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening the India-Ethiopia partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi. Notably, the Prime Minister is the first global head of state or head of government to receive this award.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Prime Minister's statesmanship and leadership after he received Ethiopia's highest honour.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharat's voice, values, and civilisational ethos are earning global respect," Adityanath posted on X.

"The conferment of Ethiopia's highest honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', reflects deep civilisational bonds and Modi Ji's statesmanship in strengthening India-Ethiopia relations. By dedicating this honour to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, Hon. Pradhanmantri Ji has once again shown that his leadership is rooted in humility, harmony, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

ON Monday, PM Modi embarked on visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman

