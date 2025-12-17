Harsh Goenka's 'Lazy People' & 'Worker' Analogy Sparks Online Debate On Socialism

Harsh Goenka | File

Mumbai: RPG group chairman Harsh Goenka is popular for his presence and witty takes on contemporary issues on social media. Goenka on Wednesday took to X and shared an analogy of what his take on socialism is.

The entrepreneur took to X and said, "If you take Rs 500 from a worker and give Rs 100 to five lazy people, you lose one vote but gain five… It’s the biggest pyramid scheme in history, and it’s called SOCIALISM!"

The post, which garnered more than 15k views in just a few hours of posting, triggered reactions from Netizens.

Netizens React

"Socialism in one line: Punish productivity, subsidize dependency, and call it “justice,” one of the users said.

Another user said,"It’s called freebie culture."

A third user said,"Reducing poverty is not a pyramid scheme, but incentives and targeting decide if it works."

"Simple and best explanation. The idea that killed the society worldwide," another user said.

Another user slammed Goenka and said,"How can a capitalist understand SOCIALISM? Take 500 from a well off person and support five people with Rs 100 who are going through worst phase of their lives. This is called SOCIALISM. Vote trading is done by politicians in collusion with capitalists."

Harsh Goenka is an influential Indian industrialist. He is the Chairman of the RPG Enterprises conglomerate.