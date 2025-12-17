 'What If Nitish Kumar’s Hand Had Touched Somewhere Else…': UP Minister Sanjay Nishad’s Remarks Spark Fresh Controversy
Nishad, whose NISHAD Party is part of the BJP led NDA in Uttar Pradesh, questioned the criticism directed at Nitish Kumar and made comments that were widely described as insensitive. In an interview to a news outlet, he said that the chief minister’s hands had only touched the woman’s face and wondered what would have happened had his hands touched somewhere else.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Sanjay Nishad | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad triggered a fresh political storm with his remarks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recent act of pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman during a public event.

The remarks took the journalist by surprise, prompting a request for clarification. Nishad, however, repeated his position, again questioning why there was so much outrage over the removal of the naqab and suggesting that the reaction would have been different if the touch had been elsewhere.

As criticism mounted, Nishad later issued a clarification, claiming his statement was being misunderstood. Speaking to reporters, he said the remarks were made casually, in a smiling manner, and in his local Bhojpuri dialect. He insisted there was no intention to insult any woman, community or religion.

The controversy intensified with Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana filing a complaint against the minister over his remarks. Advocate Misham Zaidi said the incident and the subsequent comments attract serious penal provisions, alleging that the remarks hurt the modesty of a woman and could incite religious sentiments. He said the comments could fall under provisions related to promoting enmity and disturbing law and order.

The row stems from an incident in Bihar where Nitish Kumar is facing criticism for pulling down the veil of a Muslim AYUSH doctor during a government programme. The episode has drawn sharp reactions across the political spectrum.

Congress leaders said the incident reflected insensitivity towards Muslim women, while Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders demanded a public apology, arguing that no public authority has the right to touch a woman’s clothing. Several Muslim organisations have also condemned the Bihar chief minister over the incident.

