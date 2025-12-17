 Pakistan Police Book Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Adiala Jail Protest
Pakistan Police Book Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Leaders Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Adiala Jail Protest

Pakistan police booked Imran Khan’s sisters and PTI leaders under the Anti-Terrorism Act over a protest outside Adiala Jail after denied meetings with the jailed ex-premier. An FIR cited conspiracy, attacks on police and Section 144 violations. Fourteen suspects were arrested, with more arrests underway.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
Pakistan Police Book Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Leaders Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Jail Protest

Islamabad: Pakistan police on Wednesday registered a case under the anti-terrorism act against the sisters of former premier Imran Khan and dozens of his supporters for a protest sit-in outside the Adiala Jail.

Khan's sisters and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and workers protested outside the jail on Tuesday after the authorities refused to allow a meeting of relatives and lawyers with the incarcerated leader.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Khan's two sisters - Aleema Khan and Noreen Niazi - as well as party leaders and supporters, including Salman Akram Raja, Naeem Panjotha, Qasim Khan, Aliya Hamza, Raja Nasir Abbas, at Police Station Saddar Beroni, Rawalpindi, under provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Police also invoked Section 120 of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly planning a criminal conspiracy against the state, attacking police personnel and violating Section 144.

It said that at least 14 suspects were arrested on the spot last night, and efforts were going on to arrest others involved in the offences set out in the FIR.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022.

Officials have imposed unannounced restrictions on meetings with Khan on the pretext that the visitors use such meetings for political ends. The last meeting with Khan was held on December 2, when his sister Uzma Khan was allowed to see him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

