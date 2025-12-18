Donald Trump Announces 'Warrior Dividend'; 1.45 Million US Troops To Receive $1,776 Cash Payout Ahead Of Christmas

US President Donald Trump announced a one-time cash payout for American military personnel, unveiling what he termed a 'warrior dividend' to honour the service and sacrifice of the armed forces. The special payment, symbolically linked to the year 1776, when the United States declared independence, will see more than 1.45 million service members receive USD 1,776 each ahead of Christmas.

🚨 @POTUS announces "WARRIOR DIVIDENDS" — a $1,776 non-taxable lump sum payment for our great service members, already on its way. https://t.co/s9lVlknp6x pic.twitter.com/PsINTaUoVt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

Addressing the nation on Wednesday local time, Trump said the payout was made possible due to increased revenue generated through tariffs and the passage of a major legislative package. “Because of tariffs, along with the just-passed one big beautiful bill, tonight I am proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special warrior dividend before Christmas,” Trump said. “We are sending every soldier USD 1,776 in honour of our nation’s founding in 1776,” he added.

The president added that the payments were already being processed. “The checks are on the way. We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military,” Trump said, congratulating service members and their families.

🚨 BREAKING: @POTUS announces "WARRIOR DIVIDENDS."



Active duty service members in grades O-6 and below, and reserve component service members in grades O-6 and below and on active duty orders of 31 days or more as of November 30, 2025, are eligible. pic.twitter.com/e8McJo0NH2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

Eligibility Criteria For Warrior Dividend

According to the eligibility criteria outlined by the administration, the one-time Warrior Dividend will be paid to active-duty service members in pay grades O-6 and below who were on active duty as of November 30, 2025. Members of the reserve components serving on active-duty orders of 31 days or more as of the same date will also qualify for the payout.

The announcement comes at a politically sensitive moment for Trump, as public opinion polls suggest growing dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy. Rising inflation, increased prices linked to tariffs and signs of slowing hiring have contributed to voter frustration, according to recent surveys. The president, however, insisted that his tariff policy is working and will soon deliver broader economic benefits.

“My favourite word is tariffs,” Trump remarked during the address, reiterating his belief that levies imposed on goods from China, Canada, Mexico and other trading partners are strengthening the US economy.

Beyond the military payout, Trump briefly touched upon other priorities, including plans for what he described as “some of the most aggressive housing reform measures in American history,” though he did not provide specifics.

Also Watch:

He also used the speech to highlight his administration’s immigration policies, emphasising stricter border enforcement and the removal of criminals from the country. Independent assessments, however, have indicated that individuals without criminal records have also been deported.

Trump further claimed that tougher immigration measures have helped make some of America’s most dangerous cities safer. While sidestepping concerns over inflation, the president remained confident that his economic and security policies would bolster public confidence in the months ahead.